BANCA D’ITALIA, MISP n. 56 – A general framework to assess the smooth implementation of monetary policy: an application to the introduction of the digital euro

Number

January 2025

by Annalisa De Nicola and Michelina Lo Russo

A general framework to assess the smooth

implementation of monetary policy:

an application to the introduction of the digital euro

by Annalisa De Nicola* and Michelina Lo Russo*

Abstract

This paper proposes a methodological framework for estimating the maximum amount of digital euro

(D€) that is consistent with a smooth monetary policy implementation (MPI) in the euro area (EA).

To this end, we consider that monetary policy is implemented smoothly following the introduction

of the D€ when i) the remaining aggregate liquidity in the EA is sufficient to anchor short-term

rates to the deposit facility rate and ii) EA national banking sectors can largely meet D€ demand

with excess reserves and additional central bank credit. We estimate that, for a smooth MPI, the

maximum amount of D€ should not exceed EUR 1.7 tn under an approach that takes into account

the heterogeneity across EA countries and banks and prevents any EA national banking sector from

facing a too severe liquidity distress following the introduction of the D€. Our analysis suggests

the importance of refinancing operations with a broad collateral framework in the Eurosystem

operational framework, due to their key role in allowing the central bank to elastically withstand

additional reserve demand stemming from the introduction of the D€.

JEL Classification: E41, E52, E58, G21.

Keywords: central bank digital currency, ECB, Eurosystem, central bank reserves, monetary policy

implementation.

Sintesi

Il lavoro propone una metodologia per stimare la quantità massima di euro digitale (D€) che risulti

coerente con una ordinata attuazione della politica monetaria nell’area dell’euro (AE). A tal fine,

definiamo l’attuazione della politica monetaria come ordinata se dopo l’introduzione del D€: i) la

liquidità aggregata rimanente nell’AE è sufficiente per ancorare i tassi a breve termine al tasso sulla

deposit facility e ii) i settori bancari nazionali dell’AE sono in grado di soddisfare in larga misura

la domanda di D€ con l’utilizzo delle riserve in eccesso e un maggiore ricorso al credito di banca

centrale. Stimiamo che, per una ordinata attuazione della politica monetaria, la quantità massima

di D€ non dovrebbe superare 1.700 miliardi di euro. Tale risultato tiene conto dell’esistente

eterogeneità tra i paesi e le banche nell’AE e della necessità di garantire che nessun sistema bancario

nazionale si trovi ad affrontare una crisi di liquidità a seguito dell’introduzione del D€. L’analisi

suggerisce l’importanza, nell’assetto operativo dell’Eurosistema, di operazioni di rifinanziamento

a fronte di una gamma estesa di garanzie, dato il loro ruolo cruciale nel consentire alla banca

centrale di assorbire elasticamente il fabbisogno aggiuntivo di riserve derivante dall’introduzione

del D€.

Banca d’Italia, Directorate General for Markets and Monetary Policy Operations.

1. Introduction

This paper proposes a methodological framework for the estimation of the maximum amount

of a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) that is consistent with a smooth implementation of

monetary policy and reflects, accordingly, the central bank’s response to the resulting liquidity drain.

If a CBDC is issued, end users might substitute banknotes (central bank money) and/or bank

deposits (commercial bank money) with the digital currency, with implications on both the banking

sector and the central bank’s balance sheets (Auer et al. 2024; Caccia et al. 2024). In the case of a

full substitution of banknotes, the CBDC would change the central bank’s balance sheet composition

on the liability side while leaving unchanged the balance sheet size of both the central bank and

commercial banks. In the case of a full substitution of bank deposits, the CBDC might instead lead

to a structural shift in banks’ funding conditions. Credit institutions would lose a stable and cheap

source of funding and might need additional central bank reserves to accommodate the CBDC

demand. Brunnermeier and Niepelt (2019) argue that if the central bank has a strong commitment to

act as lender of last resort, it can theoretically buffer all the effects of outflows from bank deposits

into the CBDC by substituting deposit funding with central bank funding. However, this “neutrality

theorem” runs into the physical limit of the amount of liquidity that can be effectively injected by the

central bank. This limit relates to the availability of eligible collateral that can be pledged by

individual banks to obtain central bank credit or securities that can be purchased by the central bank

under a purchase programme. Even if the central bank does not want to fully compensate for the

outflows from commercial bank deposits into the CBDC with additional reserves provision, it still

needs to ensure that the amount of reserves in the banking sector is consistent with a smooth monetary

policy implementation (MPI).

In this paper, we examine the substitution of commercial bank money with the CBDC, while

excluding the impact of CBDC issuance on banknote demand. The CBDC we refer to is the so called

digital euro (D€) explored by the ECB. While the model focuses on the case of a D€, it is sufficiently

general to be applicable to other instances where liquidity shocks may impair MPI.

Our methodological framework builds on a definition of “smooth MPI” that accounts for the

heterogeneity among euro area (EA) member countries. We acknowledge that EA credit institutions

might not be equally equipped to react to the (potential) outflows in retail deposits induced by the D€

issuance as they differ in reserve holdings, funding models and size. For instance, institutions with

large funding from retail depositors may suffer more than institutions relying on wholesale funding

sources. Furthermore, the extent to which central bank liquidity provision can substitute deposit

outflows must be operationally verified both at an aggregate and individual bank level on the basis

of available eligible collateral. In our model, we assume that the Eurosystem accommodates banks’

demand for reserves after the D€ issuance via credit operations only.

By using bank level data, we first calculate the amount of reserves and additional central bank

credit that banks can use to accommodate the D€ demand and then we investigate the impact of the

D€ demand on MPI. To this end, we consider that monetary policy is smoothly implemented if i) the

remaining EA aggregate liquidity is sufficient to anchor short-term rates in a floor system and ii) each

countries’ national banking sector is able to accommodate to a large extent the D€ demand with

reserves and additional central bank credit.

By running the model based on data as of September 2021,1 we find that the maximum amount

of D€ that does not interfere with a smooth implementation of monetary policy should not exceed

EUR 1.7 tn under the proposed approach. This figure is not intended to be used to infer the individual

holding limits (i.e. by dividing the aggregate figure by the number of potential D€ holders). Rather,

it represents the largest possible amount of D€ in circulation that – based on available reserves and

additional central bank credit – would preserve a smooth MPI. The estimated figure should thus be

interpreted with caution for two main reasons. First, the framework for the estimation of the maximum

amount focuses solely on the implications for MPI and may contribute only from this perspective to

the broader assessment on the methodology for the calibration of individual holding limits. This

calibration requires a more comprehensive monetary and economic evaluation, including

considerations on the potential impact of digital payment solutions on banknote demand, as well as

the effects of the D€ on the monetary policy transmission and financial stability. Second, the figure

is sensitive to the choice of key parameters, which are designed to illustrate an extreme scenario

where, for instance, we assume that banks utilize all their excess liquidity and unencumbered eligible

collateral to meet D€ demand.2

Our findings bring about a relevant policy implication: taking into account heterogeneity

across credit institutions and jurisdictions in the EA is crucial when calibrating the Eurosystem

response to a liquidity outflow like the one that would occur if the D€ was issued (Assenmacher and

Smets 2024). From an MPI perspective, the most suitable instrument for addressing such

heterogeneity are properly designed demand-driven reserve providing operations. Also the 2024

Authors’ last available data.

The figure of our extreme scenario is consistent with the preliminary analysis made by the ECB and reported by F. Panetta at the

European Parliament in 2022. Accordingly, the D€ in circulation should not exceed EUR 1.5 tn to avoid negative effects for the

financial system and monetary policy (Panetta 2022).

review of the Eurosystem operational framework (ECB 2024; Schnabel 2024) confirmed the key role

of elastic reserve provision through credit operations with a broad collateral framework.

Related literature. Our contribution to the existing literature is twofold. First, we add to the

relatively less explored literature on the implications of CBDC from the point of view of the

implementation of the monetary policy. As also shown in Infante et al. (2022), most academic

literature has focused on the macroeconomic impacts of a CBDC introduction; few studies have

examined the interaction between the CBDC and monetary policy implementation. Among these,

many papers investigated, from different angles, the mechanics of bank deposit conversion to CBDC

on the central bank and the banking sector’s balance sheets (Adalid et al. 2022, Auer et al. 2024,

Malloy et al. 2022, Caccia et al. 2024). Abad et al. (2023) further investigated the macroeconomic

effects of reserve regime switches associated to increasing levels of CBDC demand. To the best of

our knowledge, our paper represents the first attempt to inform the calibration of D€ holding limits

based on a possible definition of smooth MPI. Second, we contribute to the strand of literature that

proposes quantitative models for the calibration of D€ holding limit. We align with Meller and Soons

(2023) in basing our analysis on granular data of individual banks, but we adopt a different

perspective. Meller and Soons (2023) simulates how banks’ funding structure might respond to

different retail deposit outflows based on a constrained optimisation model aimed at maximizing

banks’ profit. Differently, our approach is rooted in the central bank’s perspective and quantifies the

maximum amount of D€ that minimizes the risks for a smooth implementation of monetary policy,

duly accounting for the heterogeneity across EA countries and banks.

Structure of the paper. Section 2 introduces the conceptual framework. Section 3 describes

the underlying data. Section 4 illustrates the model. Section 5 presents the results of the model’s

application for an illustrative scenario and a sensitivity analysis. Section 6 provides preliminary

qualitative considerations on the impact of D€ issuance on the money market. Finally, Section 7

concludes the paper.

2. Conceptual framework

Since its inception, the operational framework of the Eurosystem has been grounded on a broad

counterparty framework and a broad collateral framework3 designed to ensure uniform access to

The counterparty framework establishes criteria that allow a broad range of credit institutions, mainly banks, to participate in

Eurosystem monetary policy operations, while safeguarding the Eurosystem from the risk of a counterparty defaulting. Complementing

this, the Eurosystem collateral framework regulates the collateralisation of Eurosystem credit operations, providing an additional layer

of protection against counterparty default (ECB 2024b).

central bank reserves through open market operations to banks operating in different jurisdictions

(Bindseil et al. 2017, Cœuré 2016). In the EA bank-based economy, these elements were fundamental

for the smooth implementation of monetary policy, while also safeguarding the proper functioning of

the money market.

Accordingly, in our methodological framework we introduce three conditions for monetary

policy to be smoothly implemented. First, the aggregate amount of reserves should be consistent with

the so called Floor Required Excess Liquidity (FREL), that is the minimum amount of liquidity that

keeps money market rates anchored to the deposit facility rate4 under an ample reserve regime

(aggregate condition).5 Second, the provision of central bank reserves should limit the share of banks

in liquidity distress in all EA national banking sectors (local condition). Third, money markets

distribute reserves throughout the banking system without impairments (market condition). In this

paper, we propose a model for the quantitative assessment of the maximum amount of D€ that is

consistent with the aggregate and local conditions; as for the consistency of the D€ amount with the

market condition, we provide only qualitative considerations.

From a liquidity perspective, the issuance of one unit of D€ has the same implications as the

issuance of one additional unit of banknotes, as they are both autonomous factors. Thus, in case the

D€ demand replaces banknote demand, no changes are expected in aggregate and individual liquidity

conditions. By contrast, if the D€ demand replaces commercial bank money, reserves are drained

from the banking sector.6 Specifically, credit institutions would observe, as a first round effect, a

reduction of their deposit base. For the purpose of this work, we define the deposit base as the amount

of sight commercial bank deposits held by households and non-financial corporations. The choice of

considering commercial banks’ euro-denominated sight deposits as the variable at risk in the proposed

framework is justified by the need to focus on a form of money that could potentially be converted,

any time by end users on demand, for central bank money. Furthermore, sight deposits are in principle

used as a means of payment – representing the closest substitute for a D€ designed for this purpose –

in contrast to deposits with pre-set maturity, which might be intended as store of value instruments.

In a subsequent step, banks have to provide their customers with the requested amount of D€ and –as

is the case with banknote demand – this results in a reduction of reserves in circulation. Indeed, to

The deposit facility rate is the rate paid by the Eurosystem to reserves held overnight by banks at the deposit facility. The Governing

Council of the ECB decided in March 2024 to continue to steer the monetary policy stance in the vicinity of this rate.

5 A floor system is an operating framework in which the control of short-term interest rates is ensured by supplying ample reserves and

paying interest on those reserves at a policy rate that, in the Eurosystem, is represented by the deposit facility rate. The concept of

FREL refers to the optimal level of reserves needed to implement a floor system and for the EA was first introduced by P. Aberg et al.

(2021); it is typically expressed as a percentage of the banking sector’s total assets.

6 Namely, we assume that one euro of D€ substitutes with one euro of commercial banks sight deposits.

accommodate the D€ demand, banks have to exchange reserves with the central bank. We consider

that this might occur through two channels. Firstly, by using their excess liquidity (EL) that is the

amount of reserves held in excess of the minimum reserve requirement. Secondly, by using their

additional funding capacity (AFC), that is, the amount of additional central bank reserves they can

borrow from the central bank, provided that they have eligible unencumbered collateral. We assume

that the central bank is willing to satisfy any additional demand for reserves due to the D€ introduction

through credit operations, while we exclude the possibility that banks can obtain reserves to react to

the D€ via monetary policy asset purchases.7 If banks accommodate the D€ demand entirely with EL,

we would observe a reduction in the size of their balance sheet (by the same amount as the decrease

in the deposit base);8 if banks accommodate the D€ demand with AFC, then a re-composition in

banks’ liabilities would occur (i.e. the central bank funding increases to compensate for the decrease

in the deposit base).9

In the end, the use of EL and AFC to accommodate the D€ demand leads to changes in the

aggregate and individual liquidity positions, with potential consequences for MPI. Hence we assess

what is the maximum amount of D€ that ensures that both the aggregate and local conditions for a

smooth MPI are met.10

3. The data

This analysis uses bank level information gathered from multiple Eurosystem proprietary

databases and related to banks’ balance sheets, banks’ liquidity position, banks’ holdings of eligible

unencumbered marketable and non-marketable assets.11 The sample consists of 1,207 EA credit

institutions. The reference date for the input variables is 30 September 2021, except for banks’

liquidity position which is expressed as an average value over September 2021.

While we recognize that, at an aggregate level, outright purchases do have a relevant role in keeping the amount of reserves close to

the level considered coherent with a floor system and, to a certain extent, may allow to counteract the decline of reserves determined

by the issuance of a D€, it cannot be ensured that reserves provided in this way directly and immediately reach the credit institutions

most affected by the D€ shock (Schnabel 2024). For this reason, we exclude this possibility from the methodology proposed in this

paper.

We assume that banks adapt their balance sheet on the asset side via a reduction in EL; other deleveraging measures are not considered.

We also neglect the marginal reduction in the minimum reserve requirements associated with the deposit outflow.

We do not envisage the possibility that banks increase their market funding to react to the deposit base decline. Also, intragroup flows

are excluded.

This proposed framework focuses only on the instant reactions of the Eurosystem and the banking system to the D€ issuance under

an ample reserve environment. Thus, we do not assess the case of a gradual adoption of the D€ and the potential adjustments that banks

could put in place in a world with a D€ (e.g. if they adapt their funding model).

11 The datasets are collected by the ECB and are accessible to the NCBs upon request.

The first dataset consists of the individual bank balance sheet items (IBSI) statistics. In our

framework we define the deposit base as the variable at risk, that is the amount of banks’ eurodenominated sight deposits held by households and non-financial corporations; the deposit base is

equal to EUR 6.4 tn in our sample. We also rely on IBSI statistics to allocate banks into dimensional

and funding model clusters. By using a parametric approach, banks are labelled as “large” if their

total assets are above EUR 30 bn, “small” if their total assets are below EUR 5 bn and “medium”

otherwise. In our sample the majority of banks are small (731, 60% of the sample), followed by

medium-sized (346, 29%) and large (130, 11%). By applying a k-means clustering algorithm on a set

of four balance sheet variables,12 we also group banks in three funding model clusters. First, the retailfunded banks are characterised on average by a high reliance (around 70% of their total main

liabilities) on deposits from households and non-financial corporations and a low share of wholesale

deposits (5%), interbank funding (13%) and debt securities issuance (1%). This is the largest group

in our sample (74%), with 895 banks. Second, interbank-funded banks have a higher share of

interbank borrowing (66% of total main liabilities) and a lower share of retail and wholesale deposits

(9% each) and debt issuance (6%); 127 banks fall within this cluster (11% of the sample). Third,

banks with mixed-funding are characterized by a well-diversified funding structure: retail deposits,

wholesale deposits, interbank funding and market funding represent around 20% of total main

liabilities each. This group includes 185 banks (15% of the sample).13

The second dataset consists of banks’ liquidity position vis-à-vis the Eurosystem, based on the

ECB’s Market Operations Database. Total excess liquidity amounts to EUR 3.3 tn in our sample and

is heterogeneously distributed across countries. In absolute terms, it is concentrated in the largest EA

jurisdictions; in relative terms, i.e. when taking into account the size of the respective banking

systems, smaller countries hold a higher share of EL. Banks with a mixed funding structure tend to

hold more EL due to the Eurosystem asset purchase programmes, as they often hold the deposits of

wholesale clients who are the ultimate sellers of assets. By contrast, interbank and retail funded

institutions have negligible shares of wholesale deposits in their liabilities and tend to hold lower

shares of EL.

The third dataset relates to banks’ holdings of unencumbered eligible marketable assets (UEMA),

estimated from the Securities Holdings Statistics Groups (SHS-G) database. For banks reporting in

We use the following balance sheet characteristics as input variables for the statistical clustering: i) the ratio of household and nonfinancial corporation deposits to total main liabilities; ii) the ratio of total debt securities issued to total main liabilities; iii) the ratio of

non-monetary financial institutions deposits to total main liabilities; iv) the ratio of monetary financial institutions deposits to total

main liabilities. Balance sheet items not included in the clustering are the amount of deposits with central government, the amount of

deposit not denominated in euro and capital and reserves.

The detailed allocation of banks among size groups and funding models is shown in Annex.

the SHS-G, we consider their holdings of securities eligible for monetary policy operations and select

those reported either as not encumbered in market transactions or pledged at the Eurosystem. We then

compute the collateral value after haircuts of these holdings, by reducing their market value by the

valuation haircuts in place at the time of the model estimation, increased by a fixed factor of 20%, to

neutralise the effect of the temporary increase in the Eurosystem risk tolerance level related to the

pandemic crisis.14 We also account for additional haircuts in the case of own-used securities. For

those banks that do not report in SHS-G,15 we proxy their UEMA variable by applying the same share

over total assets held by their peers. In our sample, we estimate that banks hold an aggregate amount

of UEMA equal to EUR 1.1 tn, that would potentially allow them to increase their collateral pools by

The fourth dataset consists of banks’ unencumbered eligible non-marketable assets (UENMA),

estimated from the Anacredit database. We consider only credit claims eligible under the ordinary

Eurosystem collateral framework and apply conservative average haircuts calculated at the

bank/country level where all necessary information about the assets is not available. We net the

amount of UENMA by the value of credit claims already pledged at the Eurosystem. The total amount

of UENMA for the whole sample is equal to EUR 0.7 tn.

4. The model

Based on the described conceptual framework we build a novel quantitative approach for

estimating the maximum amount of D€ that does not impair a smooth MPI.

Let 𝑏 ∈ ℬ be the generic EA bank belonging to our sample. For each 𝑏 ∈ ℬ, the D€ introduction

determines a percentage reduction 𝑥𝑏 of its deposit base 𝐷𝑒𝑝𝑏 such that

D€ = ∑

𝑏∈ℬ

𝑥𝑏 𝐷𝑒𝑝𝑏 .

In order to react to the deposit base decline induced by the introduction of the D€, each bank 𝑏 ∈

ℬ may use first a share 𝑘 of its excess liquidity 𝐸𝐿𝑏 (if any), and then (if still needed) a share 𝑦 of its

additional funding capacity 𝐴𝐹𝐶𝑏, i.e. the amount of additional reserves the bank 𝑏 ∈ ℬ can borrow

from the central bank based on its eligible unencumbered collateral. If the sum of reserves resulting

from these two contributions is not sufficient to accommodate the D€ demand, the bank is in a

See the ECB press releases of 7 April 2020 and 22 April 2020 for the package of collateral easing measures.

They represent 24% of the sample by total assets and 19% by excess liquidity.

situation of liquidity distress. With the aim to identify such banks, for each bank 𝑏 ∈ ℬ and any share

𝑥𝑏 of the deposit base, we define the Attention Index 𝐴𝐼𝑏 (𝑥𝑏 ) as in

𝐴𝐼𝑏 (𝑥𝑏 ) = {

𝑘𝐸𝐿𝑏 + 𝑦𝐴𝐹𝐶𝑏

𝑥𝑏 𝐷𝑒𝑝𝑏

otherwise

The Attention Index is 1 for banks resulting in liquidity distress after the D€ introduction and it is 0

for all the other cases.

In order to assess the consequences on the MPI of the issuance of the D€, we define the aggregate

condition and the local condition.

According to the aggregate condition, whatever the impact of 𝑥𝑏 across banks is, the amount of

EL, following the liquidity drain, must be equal at least to the FREL, as defined below

𝑏∈ℬ

𝑚𝑎 𝑥{𝐸𝐿𝑏 − 𝑥𝑏 𝐷𝑒𝑝𝑏 ; 0} ≥ 𝐹𝑅𝐸𝐿.

aggregate

condition

To account for the local dimension for a smooth MPI, we group EA banks into categories

characterized by common features. For instance, the same funding model, size or jurisdiction. Let 𝒞

denote the set of all categories and let 𝐶 ∈ 𝒞 be a particular category; e.g. if banks are grouped on

the basis of EA jurisdictions, then 𝒞 = {𝐴𝑇, 𝐵𝐸, 𝐶𝑌, …, 𝑆𝐼, 𝑆𝐾}. According to the local condition

and for each category 𝐶 ∈ 𝒞, the sum of total assets of banks in liquidity distress (those with Attention

Index equal to 1) should represent no more than a given share 𝑧 of the total assets of all banks in that

category. More in detail

∑𝑏∈𝐶 𝑇𝐴𝑏 ∙𝐴𝐼𝑏 (𝑥𝑏 )

∑𝑏∈𝐶 𝑇𝐴𝑏

≤ 𝑧.

local condition for

each 𝐶 ∈ 𝒞

The choice of 𝑧 is exogenous and it depends on the extent to which the central bank deems

acceptable, from an MPI perspective, that banks belonging to a given category cannot accommodate

the D€ demand via EL and AFC. For instance, 𝑧 = 7% means that, according to the central bank’s

assessment, banks representing no more than 7% of total assets in a category (e.g. in a jurisdiction)

can fall short of EL and AFC in response to the D€ introduction, without impairing a smooth MPI.16

In the reminder of the paper we first present the results of an illustrative scenario for a selected value of 𝑧 and then we run a sensitivity

analysis for different values of 𝑧.

To determine the maximum amount of D€, that can be issued by the Eurosystem under both the

local and the aggregate conditions, for each category 𝐶 ∈ 𝒞 and any share 𝑧, we define the critical

threshold 𝑥̅𝐶 (𝑧) as the maximum deposit decline, share 𝑥 of deposit base, that satisfies the local

condition

𝑥̅𝐶 (𝑧) = 𝑚𝑎𝑥 {𝑥 such that

∑𝑏∈𝐶 𝑇𝐴𝑏 ∙ 𝐴𝐼𝑏 (𝑥)

≤ 𝑧} .

∑𝑏∈𝐶 𝑇𝐴𝑏

Then we compute the minimum threshold among all the categories

𝑥̂(𝑧) = 𝑚𝑖𝑛𝐶∈𝒞 𝑥̅𝐶 (𝑧).

Calibrating the critical threshold to the minimum value observed across all EA countries (i.e.

at the level of the most exposed jurisdiction) is intended to minimize negative implications for a

smooth MPI.

Assuming that the deposit base decline affects uniformly all EA banks (and thus all categories),

the maximum amount of D€ for each cluster that is consistent with the smooth MPI is

𝑀𝑎𝑥𝐷€(𝑧) = 𝑥̂ (𝑧) ∑

𝑏∈ℬ

𝐷𝑒𝑝𝑏

where the choice of 𝑧 is also constrained by the aggregate condition (3).

The maximum amount of D€ computed with Equation (7) is prudently calibrated based on the

category facing the most severe difficulties in addressing the liquidity drain from the D€

introduction.17 Such an amount reflects the central bank maximum response to the D€ shock in terms

of existing reserves and additional reserves provision via credit operations.

5. The results

5.1. The maximum amount of D€ for a smooth MPI: an illustrative scenario

This section presents the results of the model in an illustrative scenario where the key parameters

are defined as follows: (a) for the Attention Index, we consider that banks use their EL and AFC up

A more realistic case would consider that the D€ shock is distributed proportionally among banks within each category but not across

the categories, reflecting differentiated D€ demand across them. When the category under consideration is the jurisdiction, this case

aligns with the liquidity management process of national central banks for banknote forecasts (European Parliament, 2017). In such a

case, the maximum amount of D€, consistent with the smooth MPI conditions, would be calculated by applying each country’s specific

critical threshold in Equation (5) to the sight deposit aggregate of the national banking sector and then summing up across all

jurisdictions.

to the maximum possible level (𝑦 = 1, 𝑘 = 1); (b) for the aggregate condition, we assume that the

FREL is equal to EUR 1.5 tn, which corresponds to EUR 1.1 tn in our sample; (c) for the local

condition, we assume that the set of categories 𝒞 is represented by EA jurisdictions and that (d) the

share (in terms of total assets) of banks in liquidity distress (i.e. with Attention Index equal to 1) is

no more than 𝑧 = 7% in the jurisdiction most negatively affected by the D€ introduction. Further

insights on the rationale behind the choice of the key parameters are provided in Section 5.2.

To compute the maximum amount of D€ consistent with a smooth MPI, we estimate the share of

deposit base reduction following the issuance of the D€ that is coherent with the aggregate and local

conditions.

Figure 1: Relationship between the deposit base, EL and AFC by funding model (a) and size (b)

Sources: Eurosystem databases, own calculations. Data as of September 2021.

Note: The charts show for the sampled banks (points) the amount of EL and AFC over total assets (y-axis) in relation to the amount

of deposit base over total assets (x-axis).

Starting with the aggregate condition, we find that for a deposit outflow equal to 𝑥𝑏 = 65% for

each bank 𝑏 in the EA, the EL that remains available to banks in the sample is equal to the FREL

(Equation 3), which implies that the central bank should be able to steer short-term rates at the

intended policy rate. Nevertheless, if we investigate the individual bank responses, we find that as

many as two thirds of banks – 816 over 1,207, representing 30% of the EA total assets – show an

Attention Index equal to 1 (Equation 2), i.e. these banks would not be able to accommodate the D€

demand with central bank reserves (EL and AFC). Among them, small retail banks are the majority,

given their higher exposure to sight deposits and lower share of EL in their balance sheet (Figure 1).

Their limited reliance on wholesale and market funding suggests that small retail banks may not have

a wide market access and, thus, could find it difficult to adjust their funding mix via money and/or

bond markets. When the share of deposit outflow induced by the D€ introduction is equal to 65%,

also several large and medium-sized banks have the Attention Index equal to 1. These larger credit

institutions might be better equipped than small banks in adjusting their funding mix towards market

funding to replenish their lack of central bank reserves. However, the higher recourse to money

markets by larger players could lead to upward pressure on secured and unsecured rates, which might

be also exacerbated if a large amount of collateral has already been encumbered with the Eurosystem

(in response to the deposit outflows). Overall, even if the aggregate condition is met, the

implementation of monetary policy could still be impaired.

This first evidence supports our idea that controlling only for the FREL does not suffice to ensure

a smooth MPI in the EA.

Figure 2: Share of deposit base decline – critical Figure 3: Deposit base and available resources

thresholds 𝑥̅𝐶 (𝑧) – for which no more than 𝑧 = 7% over total assets, for selected EA countries

(by total assets) of banks in each selected EA

country (Ctry) fall short of available resources

Sources: Eurosystem databases, own calculations. Data as of September 2021.

Note: Figures exclude data for 4 EA jurisdictions due to the limited representativeness of these countries’ banking sectors (total assets

in the sample are below 70%), that would have led to biased critical thresholds.

Hence we control also for the local condition at country level and we compute the share of deposit

base decline – i.e. the critical thresholds 𝑥̅ 𝐶 (𝑧) as per Equation (5) – following the D€ introduction

for which no more than 7% of banks’ total assets in each jurisdiction fall short of EL and AFC. The

results are shown in Figure 2: we find high dispersion across countries’ critical thresholds, which

span from 100% to 22%. Specifically, in few countries where the size of the deposit base is lower

compared to the sum of EL and AFC, the critical threshold reaches high values (Ctry1 100%, Ctry2

83%, Ctry3 77%, Ctry4 70%). Ctry1 represents the extreme case in this regard: a critical threshold

equal to 100% indicates that even if 100% of sight deposits were drained following the D€ shock,

less than 7% of this country’s banks (by total assets) would be in liquidity distress; this is because

nearly 80% of these banks hold an amount of available resources higher than their deposits base. For

the rest of the countries, instead, the opposite is true and the level of the critical threshold depends on

how the difference between the available resources and amount of sight deposits is distributed among

banks (Figure 3). In those countries where this difference is relatively larger for medium-sized banks,

the critical thresholds stand at lower values.

Following Equation (6), we identify the minimum critical threshold among all countries, that

in our illustrative scenario corresponds with 𝑥̂(𝑧) = 22% of Ctry15. When this level of D€ shock is

applied, almost only banks with a retail funding model experience a shortage of resources to

counteract the decline in sight deposits. They are characterized by a lower amount of EL and AFC

(9% over total assets) compared to their peers (18% on average for the whole group) and by a higher

reliance on sight deposit funding (56% versus 47%). On aggregate, banks in liquidity distress account

for 2.3% of EA total assets. According to the proposed approach outlined in Equation (7), we apply

the identified minimum critical threshold to the deposit base of each bank in our sample and we

ultimately estimate that for the whole EA a maximum amount of D€ equal to EUR 1.7 tn would be

consistent with a smooth MPI. Of this amount, 82% would be financed with EL, 16% with AFC; the

remaining 2% represents the share of D€ that banks with AI=1 are unable to offer with available

resources.18

5.2. Sensitivity analysis of the local condition 𝒛

The results of the illustrative scenario are sensitive to the selection of the key parameters for the

Attention Index (𝑘 and 𝑦), the aggregate condition (the level of FREL) and the local condition (the

category and the level of 𝑧). The decision to fully use EL (𝑘 = 1) and AFC (𝑦 = 1) to calculate the

Attention Index aims at presenting a scenario with the largest possible central bank accommodation

of the deposit base decline following the D€ introduction through existing and additional reserves

provision via credit operations.19 For the aggregate condition, several estimates exist in the literature;

we aligned with Altavilla et al. 2023, computing the FREL as 4% of the EA banking sector total

assets. The choice of the category and level of 𝑧 depends on what the Eurosystem considers coherent

18The

results of our illustrative scenario are sensitive to the level of available resources and sight deposits at September 2021.

Nevertheless, it is likely that the model would gain similar results in a more recent data point, for the following reasons: (i) even if

reserves are less abundant, the aggregate condition is unlikely to become binding compared to the local condition, as it is still met for

a share of deposit base decline far higher than the one chosen when accounting for the local condition (65% vs 22%); (ii) past experience

in the EA shows that reserves injected through asset purchases accumulated in few banks and jurisdictions, resulting the richest of EL:

the gradual quantitative tightening has not changed this picture substantially; (iii) the runoff of TLTROs has a nearly neutral net effect

on the total amount of available resources, as most repayments were made with EL while determining a parallel increase in AFC; (iv)

sight deposits held by households and non-financial corporations slightly declined since September 2021, implying a reduction in the

variable at risk.

19 While the assumption that the individual banks would use all EL to respond to D€ demand may still reflect a physiological situation,

the assumption that a bank uses its entire AFC to request additional reserves represents an extreme scenario as, under ordinary

conditions, it is unlikely that a bank operates without any available collateral, other than the assets encumbered at the central bank.

with a smooth MPI and an orderly monetary policy transmission. For the category, we selected the

EA jurisdictions to take into account that a smooth MPI requires that banks operating in different

jurisdictions should uniformly access central bank reserves when needed (Cœuré 2016). For the level

of 𝑧, instead, no specific stream of research provides guidance for its calibration. Thus we run a

sensitivity analysis to verify which level of 𝑧 could align with a smooth MPI.

In our framework, increasing values of 𝑧 imply that the Eurosystem deems acceptable, from an

MPI perspective, that a greater share of EA banks can fall short of EL and AFC in response to the D€

shock without impairments for a smooth MPI.

As illustrated by Auer et al. (2024) in their literature review, most of existing quantitative

exercises on the impact of CBDC on banks’ balance sheets reflects CBDC take-up scenarios for

values lower than 32% of aggregate banks’ sight deposits. In our model, this share is represented by

the critical threshold 𝑥̅𝐶 (𝑧) (Equation 6) and corresponds to 𝑧 = 26%. Thus, we run the sensitivity

analysis for values of 𝑧 ≤ 26% (Table 1).

Table 1: Sensitivity analysis of the local condition 𝑧: associated critical thresholds, banks in

liquidity distress and maximum amount of D€

Local condition

share of banks in liquidity distress (by total

assets) in the most affected jurisdiction

Critical Threshold

𝑥̅ 𝐶 𝑧

number

Banks in liquidity distress

𝐴𝐼𝑏 𝑥𝑏 = 1

share of EA

total assets (%)

Amount of D€

𝑀𝑎𝑥𝐷€(𝑧)

EUR tn

Sources: Eurosystem databases, own calculations. Data as of September 2021.

Note: The table shows for each level of 𝑧 (representing the maximum share of banks in liquidity distress, by total assets, in each EA

jurisdiction): i) the critical threshold 𝑥̅𝐶 (𝑧) representing the share of deposit base decline that applies to each EA bank; ii) the

number of banks with AI=1 and their weight in terms of total assets over the whole EA banking sector; iii) the amount of D€ that

derives from the application of the critical threshold to the deposit base of each EA bank.

For 𝑧 = 26% nearly one third of banks (349 with Attention Index =1), representing 6.0% of EA

total assets, would lack sufficient resources to absorb the D€-induced deposit outflow. Banks in

liquidity distress belong to all three dimensional groups and are mainly retail-funded banks. With

declining values of 𝑧, the number of banks that are not able to fully absorb the deposit outflow with

available resources declines substantially: for 𝑧 = 10% it halves to 162 and for 𝑧 = 5% it further

reduces to 65. Overall, the sensitivity analysis confirms that, independently from the 𝑧, retail banks

are always the most exposed to the risks stemming from the D€ introduction while, for the other

funding models, only banks that exhibit a lower share of available resources and higher share of sight

deposits compared to their peers are hit. Moreover, when the D€ issuance leads to a sizable reduction

in the deposit base (i.e. more than 13%, corresponding to 𝑧 = 3%), retail institutions of larger size

start being under liquidity distress (Table 2).

Table 2: Sensitivity analysis of the local condition 𝑧: banks with Attention Index = 1 by funding

model (a) and size (b)

Banks with Attention

Index = 1

Mixed

Interbank

Retail

Local condition ( z )

All banks

Number

Available resources over total assets

Sight deposits over total assets

Number

Available resources over total assets

Sight deposits over total assets

Number

Available resources over total assets

Sight deposits over total assets

All banks

Banks with Attention

Index = 1

Large

Local condition ( z )

Number

Available resources over total assets

Sight deposits over total assets

Number

Medium

Small

Available resources over total assets

Sight deposits over total assets

Number

Available resources over total assets

Sight deposits over total assets

Sources: Eurosystem databases, own calculations. Data as of September 2021.

Note: The tables show for each level of z the number of banks with Attention Index = 1 and their average share of available resources

(EL and AFC) and sight deposits over total assets, for (a) funding model and (b) size groups. On the right side of the tables, the

statistics of the three funding models and dimensional groups are reported for comparison.

To determine a non-arbitrary value of 𝑧 for our illustrative scenario (Section 5.1), we referenced

the March 2023 crisis of US regional banks. Despite this crisis was not caused by a structural change

akin the potential issuance of a D€, it exemplifies a situation in which a shock on banks’ sight deposits

triggered the central bank intervention with additional reserves provision. Specifically, in that crisis,

a massive and fast deposit outflow originated at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and, in the subsequent

days, it spread to Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. These three banks represented the 2.3%

of US banking sector’s total assets and their liquidity distress caused the Fed decision to launch the

Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) “to make available additional funding to eligible depository

institutions in order to help assure banks have the ability to meet the needs of all their depositors”

(Fed, 2023).20

In this regard, we refer to the 2.3% share of the three US banks’ total assets in liquidity distress

over US banking sector’s total assets as a possible “aggregate” trigger point that could impair a

smooth MPI. To apply it to the EA context, we need to account for the EA multi-country nature and,

accordingly, identify the “country” trigger point – represented by the 𝑧 parameter in our framework

– that aligns with the chosen “aggregate” level. As shown in Table 1, the 2.3% “aggregate” trigger

point corresponds to a “country” trigger point 𝑧 equal to 7%. This means that banks in liquidity

distress across the entire EA represent 2.3% of total EA banking sector assets when, in each EA

country, banks in liquidity distress do not exceed 7% of the respective national banking sector’s total

assets.21 Based on this value of the 𝑧 parameter, the maximum amount of D€ consistent with a smooth

MPI should not be higher than EUR 1.7 tn, as shown in our illustrative scenario (Table 1).

6. Preliminary considerations on the EA money market and the Eurosystem footprint

In principle, individual banks could respond to the substitution of sight retail deposits with the

D€ in different ways, namely through i) the recourse to Eurosystem funding, ii) the recourse to market

funding, iii) the deleveraging of their balance sheet. Actions (i) and (ii) might have direct and indirect

effects on money markets, whose magnitude depends – among other things – on the substitution rate

between sight retail deposits and the D€, the cluster (in terms of size and funding model) of the

affected credit institutions and the monetary policy operational environment (aggregate liquidity

conditions, collateral and counterparty framework).

In this paper, we illustrate the case of higher recourse to central bank funding to assess the impact

on a smooth MPI. When this happens, the central bank balance sheet size increases and so does the

Eurosystem footprint in financial markets, with potential implications on market functioning. First,

repo markets are expected to be largely affected via two channels (BIS 2015): (i) the scarcity channel,

as a large amount of assets would be encumbered in credit operations; (ii) the structural channel, that

reflects the central bank decisions on which assets are accepted in its operations. The magnitude of

such effects on EA collateral markets depends on the size of Eurosystem operations and on the level

of scarcity of high quality and liquid assets. Second, the high engagement of the Eurosystem that

On March 9 2023, SVB recorded deposits withdrawals equal to 40% of its total assets; on March 10, deposit outflows reached 20%

and 17% of their total assets, respectively, for Signature Bank and First Republic Bank (NY State Department of Financial Services

2023; OIG 2023); on March 12, the Federal Reserve announced the launch of the Bank Term Funding programme (Fed 2023).

21 Moreover, the Advisor Scientific Committees report (ESRB 2024) shows that a large part of the EU banking system would not be

able to cope with runs like those at Silicon Valley Bank or First Republic with available liquidity (a share of 10% of banks in terms of

total assets in the EU banking system would have been in liquidity distress).

stems from the introduction of a D€ automatically reduces leeway for MPI in upcoming shocks or

crises (in the extreme case where D€ only replaces deposits). It is key to have both in mind when

investigating the impacts of the D€ introduction and calibrating its amount in circulation as well as

the expected benefits and costs of an increased financial market footprint.

Individual banks might alternatively, or in addition, decide to increase their market funding via

secured or unsecured money markets. In such a case, the impact of introducing the D€ on the EA

money market – in terms of volumes and prices – would be highly uncertain and depend on multiple

factors. Among the most relevant ones, the amount of excess reserves in the system, the willingness

of banks to redistribute reserves in the market also considering the regulatory constraints, the role of

non-bank financial institutions as liquidity providers for the banking sector. If the ECB decides to

issue a D€, these aspects deserve to be assessed through an in-depth analysis.

7. Conclusions

We propose a methodological framework for the estimation of the maximum amount of D€ that

is consistent with a smooth MPI in the EA. We focus on the substitution of sight retail deposits with

the D€ and estimate the leeway that EA banks have on their balance sheets to finance the D€, via a

reduction of their EL and/or via a larger recourse to central bank funding. We consider that monetary

policy is implemented smoothly if two conditions are verified: i) the EA aggregate liquidity is at least

equal to the FREL and ii) a non-negligible share of banks in each country has enough reserves to

accommodate the D€ demand. We find that accounting for this second condition is particularly

binding in the EA banking sector, where heterogeneity is a relevant fact and liquidity is unevenly

distributed across banks and countries. Indeed, if the maximum amount of D€ is calibrated based

solely on the FREL, a large number of banks would lack the resources to finance the demand of D€

with EL and additional Eurosystem credit. By accounting for the cross-country dimension, we

estimate that the maximum amount of D€ should not exceed EUR 1.7 tn to prevent any EA national

banking sector from facing a too severe distress following the D€ introduction. This amount

represents the largest possible amount of D€ in circulation beyond which a smooth MPI might be

challenged and it is not intended to be used to infer the individual holding limits. Instead, our

methodological framework aims to contribute to the broader assessment on the methodology for the

calibration of individual holding limits, from the MPI perspective.

Our findings have one main policy implication. The heterogeneity across credit institutions and,

consequently, across countries is crucial to properly assess the Eurosystem response to a liquidity

drain like the one occurring if the D€ is issued and substitutes with banks’ sight deposits. In this

regard, the importance of refinancing operations with a broad collateral framework emerges, due to

their key role in allowing the Eurosystem to elastically withstand additional reserve demand

stemming from the introduction of the D€. These operational framework design features are

preconditions aimed at ensuring that no categories of banks or jurisdictions are left behind. Their role

in preserving adequate access to central bank reserves for all banks across the EA was confirmed by

the 2024 review of the Eurosystem’s operational framework (ECB 2024; Schnabel 2024).

An interesting avenue for future research would be to account for bank characteristics when

studying the implications of the D€ introduction. The assumption of the uniform distribution of the

D€-induced deposit outflow among banks could be relaxed and other inputs might be included in the

methodological framework (e.g. users’ payments attitudes, users’ age). Furthermore, the role of

interbank and intra-group liquidity and funding flows might also be included in the assessment of

banks’ leeway.

Acknowledgments

The views expressed in this paper are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of

Banca d’Italia or the Eurosystem; they also do not relate with the ECB workstream on a calibration

methodology to define the holding limits neither with the legislative discussions with European colegislators on the D€. All remaining errors are ours.

The authors would like to thank members of the Eurosystem Market Operations Committee

Task Force on CBDC, Hendrik Becker, Bernhard Lange, Paola Antilici de martini, Marco

Luca, Madalena Borges, Eleni Argiri, Ifigeneia Skotida, Enea Caccia, Ivan Almer, Béatrice

Brueckner, Samuel Bibier, Ludovic Jequier, Laura Monks, Brian Molloy and Jens Tapking,

for their contributions to the work. The authors are also indebted to Gioia Cellai, Alberto

Locarno, Marco Nicolosi, Stefano Siviero and one anonymous referee for valuable comments and

suggestions.

