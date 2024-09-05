Eni e SOCAR firmano accordi negli ambiti della sicurezza energetica, della riduzione delle emissioni di gas serra e nella filiera di produzione dei biocarburanti – Eni and SOCAR sign agreements in the energy security, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 5 Settembre 2024

(AGENPARL) – gio 05 settembre 2024 Eni and SOCAR sign agreements in the energy security,

reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and in the biofuel

production chain sectors

Rome (Italy), 5 September 2024 – Eni and Azerbaijan’s state energy company SOCAR

have today signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) in the areas of

energy security, greenhouse gas emissions reduction and the biofuel production

chain. The signatures took place during the visit of the President of the Republic of

Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The first MoU focused on the expansion of Eni and SOCAR’s cooperation on

hydrocarbon exploration and production, with the aim of strengthening the energy

security of Europe, and Italy in particular.

A second MoU envisages the cooperation of Eni and SOCAR to reduce greenhouse

gas emissions and improve energy efficiency in the upstream sector in Azerbaijan,

through the application of best available technologies. These include the evaluation of

carbon capture and transportation solutions from existing plants in various industrial

sectors, storage and utilization in deposits in Azerbaijan (CCUS), as well as the

identification of renewable energy development project opportunities.

Finally, a third MoU, to explore potential cooperation in the biofuel production chain,

has been signed. Under this MoU the parties will evaluate development projects, in

Azerbaijan and the wider Caucasus region, of energy crops on degraded soil, the

introduction of second-crop crops in rotation with cereals, and the valorisation of agroindustrial and other residues, such as used vegetable oils (UCO), will a view to a

possible conversion of traditional refineries into biorefineries, leveraging the deep

expertise and proprietary technologies of both Eni and Enilive.

Today’s agreements confirm the areas of cooperation between Eni and SOCAR in

view of the next United Nations Climate Change Conference COP29, to be held in

Azerbaijan in November 2024.

The agreements signed today are in line with Eni’s decarbonization strategy to achieve

carbon neutrality by 2050 and contribute to defining strategic collaborations to ensure

energy security and the competitiveness of energy supply in Italy and Europe.

Eni company contacts:

Website: http://www.eni.com/