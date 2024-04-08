(AGENPARL) - Roma, 8 Aprile 2024

lun 08 aprile 2024 Issued: Apr 8, 2024 (4:45pm EDT)

EPA Region 8 announces the 2024 Pollution Prevention Recognition Program

Applications and nominations citing exemplary P2 efforts from Tribal,

nonprofit, and for-profit organizations will be accepted through May

April 8, 2024

DENVER (April 8, 2024) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA)

Region 8 is announcing the 2024 Regional Pollution Prevention (P2) Recognition

Program. EPA Region 8 will recognize Tribal, nonprofit, and for-profit

organizations in Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming

and 28 Tribal Nations for demonstrated leadership in innovative P2

practices.

P2, as defined in the Pollution Prevention Act of 1990, is any practice that

reduces environmental releases of hazardous substances, pollutants or

contaminants prior to entering a waste stream for recycling, treatment or

disposal. P2 conserves natural resources, including water and energy, by

focusing industry, government and public attention on reducing pollution

through the implementation of cost-effective changes in production, operation

and the use of raw materials.

“EPA’s Pollution Prevention Recognition Program allows organizations to be

celebrated as innovators in preventing pollution at the source,” said KC

Becker, EPA Region 8 Regional Administrator. “We are excited to identify and

recognize the forward-thinking organizations that are reducing their

environmental impact, improving the quality of life in their communities, and

often realizing cost savings as an added benefit.”

This is an annual, voluntary, and non-monetary recognition program. Those

interested in applying or nominating an organization to be considered for

recognition should submit a complete application describing the nominee’s P2

efforts, which includes their activities, cost savings, pounds of hazardous

chemicals reduced, energy conserved, or gallons of water saved, as well as the

replicability of their approach. The application deadline is May 24, 2024. For

information on how to apply, visit:

For more information on other regional winners visit:

For more information on P2 and the P2 Grant Program:

