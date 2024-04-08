(AGENPARL) – lun 08 aprile 2024 Issued: Apr 8, 2024 (4:45pm EDT)
EPA Region 8 announces the 2024 Pollution Prevention Recognition Program
Applications and nominations citing exemplary P2 efforts from Tribal,
nonprofit, and for-profit organizations will be accepted through May
April 8, 2024
DENVER (April 8, 2024) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA)
Region 8 is announcing the 2024 Regional Pollution Prevention (P2) Recognition
Program. EPA Region 8 will recognize Tribal, nonprofit, and for-profit
organizations in Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming
and 28 Tribal Nations for demonstrated leadership in innovative P2
practices.
P2, as defined in the Pollution Prevention Act of 1990, is any practice that
reduces environmental releases of hazardous substances, pollutants or
contaminants prior to entering a waste stream for recycling, treatment or
disposal. P2 conserves natural resources, including water and energy, by
focusing industry, government and public attention on reducing pollution
through the implementation of cost-effective changes in production, operation
and the use of raw materials.
“EPA’s Pollution Prevention Recognition Program allows organizations to be
celebrated as innovators in preventing pollution at the source,” said KC
Becker, EPA Region 8 Regional Administrator. “We are excited to identify and
recognize the forward-thinking organizations that are reducing their
environmental impact, improving the quality of life in their communities, and
often realizing cost savings as an added benefit.”
This is an annual, voluntary, and non-monetary recognition program. Those
interested in applying or nominating an organization to be considered for
recognition should submit a complete application describing the nominee’s P2
efforts, which includes their activities, cost savings, pounds of hazardous
chemicals reduced, energy conserved, or gallons of water saved, as well as the
replicability of their approach. The application deadline is May 24, 2024. For
information on how to apply, visit:
For information on how to apply, visit:
For more information on other regional winners visit:
For more information on other regional winners visit:
For more information on P2 and the P2 Grant Program:
For more information on P2 and the P2 Grant Program:
