giovedì 4 Aprile 2024
Agenparl English

Ugandan Court Decision on the Anti-Homosexuality Act

By
Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 4 Aprile 2024

Ugandan Court Decision on the Anti-Homosexuality Act [ https://www.state.gov/ugandan-court-decision-on-the-anti-homosexuality-act/ ] 04/03/2024 08:28 PM EDT
Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
The United States continues to be deeply concerned by reports of human rights abuses in Uganda, including against the LGBTQI+ community. The announcement that some provisions of the Anti-Homosexuality Act have been removed by the Constitutional Court is a small and insufficient step towards safeguarding human rights. The remaining provisions of the AHA pose grave threats to the Ugandan people, especially LGBTQI+ Ugandans and their allies, undermine public health, clamp down on civic space, damage Uganda’s international reputation, and harm efforts to increase foreign investment. Uganda should respect the human dignity of all and provide equal protection to all individuals under the law.





