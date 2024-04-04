Close Menu
Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Call with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 4 Aprile 2024

(AGENPARL) – wed 03 april 2024
Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Call with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino [ https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-campbells-call-with-european-external-action-service-secretary-general-sannino/ ] 04/03/2024 06:43 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:
Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell spoke with European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino today. Deputy Secretary Campbell and Secretary General Sannino discussed the challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China, including its support for Russia’s defense-industrial base. They agreed on the need for diverse supply chains to support the transatlantic transition to electric vehicle technology and the need to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
