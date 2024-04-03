Close Menu
Trending
mercoledì 3 Aprile 2024
Abbonati
Abbonati
Agenparl English

Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Elizabeth M. Allen Travels to Boston to Deliver Opening Remarks at the Murrow Award Ceremony and Engage on Key Public Diplomacy Issues at Harvard University

By Nessun commento2 Mins Read
Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 3 Aprile 2024

(AGENPARL) – mer 03 aprile 2024 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Elizabeth M. Allen Travels to Boston to Deliver Opening Remarks at the Murrow Award Ceremony and Engage on Key Public Diplomacy Issues at Harvard University [ https://www.state.gov/under-secretary-of-state-for-public-diplomacy-elizabeth-m-allen-travels-to-boston-to-deliver-opening-remarks-at-the-murrow-award-ceremony-and-engage-on-key-public-diplomacy-issues-at-harvard-universi/ ] 04/03/2024 04:20 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
On April 4, Under Secretary Allen will travel to Boston, where she will give remarks at the Edward R. Murrow Excellence in Public Diplomacy Award Ceremony at Tufts University. This award recognizes significant contributions in the field of public diplomacy and the qualities that reflect the integrity, courage, sensitivity, vision, and dedication to excellence that Edward R. Murrow exemplified so well. The 2023 accolade honors State Department Public Affairs Officer Benjamin Lingeman for his exceptional achievements advancing internet freedom through impactful reporting and leadership in communications. The ceremony will be followed by a panel discussion on conducting public diplomacy and countering disinformation in closed environments, and advancing internet and press freedoms around the world.
While in Boston, Under Secretary Allen will also visit Harvard University to discuss some of the most pressing topics and issues facing our national security today with students and faculty from the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society and the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]
________________________________________________________________________

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl