Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Elizabeth M. Allen Travels to Boston to Deliver Opening Remarks at the Murrow Award Ceremony and Engage on Key Public Diplomacy Issues at Harvard University

On April 4, Under Secretary Allen will travel to Boston, where she will give remarks at the Edward R. Murrow Excellence in Public Diplomacy Award Ceremony at Tufts University. This award recognizes significant contributions in the field of public diplomacy and the qualities that reflect the integrity, courage, sensitivity, vision, and dedication to excellence that Edward R. Murrow exemplified so well. The 2023 accolade honors State Department Public Affairs Officer Benjamin Lingeman for his exceptional achievements advancing internet freedom through impactful reporting and leadership in communications. The ceremony will be followed by a panel discussion on conducting public diplomacy and countering disinformation in closed environments, and advancing internet and press freedoms around the world.

While in Boston, Under Secretary Allen will also visit Harvard University to discuss some of the most pressing topics and issues facing our national security today with students and faculty from the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society and the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.

