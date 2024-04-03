(AGENPARL) - Roma, 3 Aprile 2024

(AGENPARL) – mar 02 aprile 2024 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Public Schedule – April 3, 2024 [ https://www.state.gov/public-schedule-april-3-2024/ ] 04/02/2024 07:31 PM EDT

Home [ https://www.state.gov ]Office of the Spokesperson [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-public-diplomacy-and-public-affairs/bureau-of-global-public-affairs/office-of-the-spokesperson/ ]Public Schedule [ /public-schedule/ ]…Public Schedule – April 3, 2024 hide

Public Schedule – April 3, 2024

Public Schedule

April 2, 2024

*SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN*

Secretary Blinken is on travel to France and Belgium [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-travel-to-france-and-belgium/#:~:text=Secretary%20of%20State%20Antony%20J,from%20expanding%2C%20and%20stabilizing%20Haiti. ] from April 1-5, 2024.

*12:30 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Blinken meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, Belgium.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

“The Secretary’s camera spray will be streamed live on the Department homepage [ https://www.state.gov/ ] and YouTube Channel [ https://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ]. ”

*1:00 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Blinken participates in a North Atlantic Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

*4:05 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Blinken participates in a NATO Foreign Ministers Family Photo in Brussels, Belgium.

*(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*4:15 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Blinken attends the Taste of D.C. reception in Brussels, Belgium.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*7:00 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Blinken hosts a NATO 75th Anniversary reception in Brussels, Belgium.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

*DEPUTY SECRETARY KURT M. CAMPBELL*

*11:30 a.m. *Deputy Secretary Campbell participates in a conversation on AUKUS: Securing the Indo-Pacific [ https://www.cnas.org/events/aukus-securing-the-indo-pacific-a-conversation-with-kurt-campbell ] with Center for a New American Security Chief Executive Officer Richard Fontaine in Washington, DC.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*

*DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA*

*4:00 p.m. *Deputy Secretary Verma participates in a conversation on Powering Up American Diplomacy in the 21st Century [ https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-verma-to-join-a-conversation-about-powering-up-american-diplomacy-in-the-21st-century-at-the-center-for-strategic-international-studies-csis/ ] with Center for Strategic and International Studies President and Chief Executive Officer John Hamre in Washington, DC.

*(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE FOR PRE-REGISTERED MEDIA)*

*ACTING UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS JOHN BASS*

Acting Under Secretary Bass attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*BRIEFING SCHEDULE*

*1:15 p.m. *Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

(*OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)*

“The Department Press Briefing will be streamed live on the Department homepage [ https://www.state.gov/ ] and YouTube Channel [ https://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ]. ”

Tags

Office of the Spokesperson [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-public-diplomacy-and-public-affairs/bureau-of-global-public-affairs/office-of-the-spokesperson/ ] Secretary Trip [ https://www.state.gov/subjects/secretary-trip/ ] The Secretary of State [ https://www.state.gov/secretary/ ] body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

________________________________________________________________________