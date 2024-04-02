(AGENPARL) - Roma, 2 Aprile 2024

(AGENPARL) – mar 02 aprile 2024 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Renewing the Call for the South Sudan Transitional Government to Conduct a Credible Investigation Into Journalist Christopher Allen’s Death [ https://www.state.gov/renewing-the-call-for-the-south-sudan-transitional-government-to-conduct-a-credible-investigation-into-journalist-christopher-allens-death/ ] 04/02/2024 02:36 PM EDT

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson

South Sudan’s transitional government recently announced the outcome of a long overdue investigation into the August 26, 2017 death of journalist Christopher Allen, a dual U.S. and UK citizen who was shot and killed while covering the conflict in South Sudan. The subsequently released report does not address in a comprehensive manner all the factors that led to Mr. Allen’s death or the disrespectful treatment of his remains. We renew our call on the transitional government to conduct a credible investigation into Mr. Allen’s death and to demonstrate the political will to take accountability seriously.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

________________________________________________________________________