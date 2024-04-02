(AGENPARL) – mar 02 aprile 2024 Issued: Apr 2, 2024 (2:44pm EDT)
If you wish to unsubscribe please do so
here: http://url6130.epa.mediaroom.com/ls/click?upn=u001.iqz6hAvLdUl-2FaSixKUG3iyFJBsxNAroAZOQ1BID8fKIiLAUfJX2sQlhu1tzKAOIu-2BU84uzAzSpWvmWyHnsNJDRYXWx5dlMz75Zp9ch-2BQlG6mQHPYjReZhS13hvd5qOopPOuu_-2B0Ok6Af7hyz7Kqg6CR74pYblAA1WjrUjKSJUAiv3NOub0DC4O7JPWGxIlQ7kBB-2FSeg4J7-2BN-2Fq5MtDyNfCqbfpTHV2mCoQOo1HeBtzI-2B65JLy6jNPZ-2FTJkuP-2F27-2FrsU9FIIsk00GRo-2BGUGZMLHEykTnZAYUTzV4dqyx6FMBCU1bI5GANqe-2BRVtcOAous-2F4h6WeeWRlXMDtkUHRYdzmEipfLF2Nq21-2FD-2BfQO086ml9nMSFmvcLoRUHW8h-2BQZxIsdtdxRh4Tu0yfWqD-2Bmhy-2BBElcg-3D-3D
EPA, Congresswoman Summer Lee Kick Off Earth Month with Pittsburgh
‘EcoStewards’
(PITTSBURGH) April 2, 2024 – Today, EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz
and Congresswoman Summer Lee (PA-12) visited the Environmental Charter School
(ECS) Intermediate School to kick off Earth Month with staff and students. As
part of the school visit, Ortiz and Lee met with ‘EcoStewards’- 4th and
5th grade environmental leaders – to discuss litter, invasive species, and
watershed protection. The group also potted native species that will soon be
planted in Frick Park.
Following the discussion and planting, the school’s Green Team presented
their zero waste presentation to Ortiz and Lee, highlighting why every small
action makes a difference.
“The environmental literacy of these young students is truly remarkable,”
reflected EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “To have such
a deep understanding of complicated issues such as stormwater at such a young
age is a testament to the value environmental education programs have, not
only on the students, but the surrounding communities as well.”
“It was an immense privilege to join EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator
for presentations from ‘EcoSteward’ 4th and 5th graders at one of our schools”
said Rep. Summer Lee (PA-12). “The depth of knowledge and passion of our
youngest Pennsylvanians to protect our environment and ensure clean air and
water for all continue to inspire me–and have renewed my efforts to continue
fighting for environmental justice, climate action, and the education of our
children on these critical issues.”
“We are grateful that EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz and
Congresswoman Lee kicked off our Earth Month celebrations with us,” said
Environmental Charter School Superintendent Dr. Amanda Cribbs, EdD. “ECS
focuses on real-world education, and this was the perfect opportunity for
students to see how what they learn today can translate to an environmentally
friendly and sustainable career in the future.”
Originally celebrated on April 22, 1970, Earth Day is now often recognized
during the entire month of April as a way to raise awareness about
environmental issues we’re facing across the globe. To learn more about the
history of the celebration and ideas on how to make every day Earth Day,
visit: http://url6130.epa.mediaroom.com/ls/click?upn=u001.iqz6hAvLdUl-2FaSixKUG3i3-2Fcb3P7G5Kz80Ez3xWeZXA6e-2F8qQ8tV0Wy2AA-2BLBax37-IN_-2B0Ok6Af7hyz7Kqg6CR74pYblAA1WjrUjKSJUAiv3NOub0DC4O7JPWGxIlQ7kBB-2FSeg4J7-2BN-2Fq5MtDyNfCqbfpTHV2mCoQOo1HeBtzI-2B65JIpIdLal-2F0itOfYHZfPbtvj-2BVJttP6H05bbEFqO5A-2FlwdU6p7VSUDIkYaM69178o774sEtyr4xhcjRlkfak3rap4bLLcom6OdLGtMXcFJgqLV500WtadD4LlMph-2BUzEgR1VZ-2B-2F5ADkmJ36prZ1MxPEbYHW6OkBbbizbEvNvjFvARw-3D-3D
EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz and Congresswoman Summer Lee (PA-12)
with Environmental Charter School ‘EcoStewards’- 4th and 5th grade
environmental students.
###
To unsubscribe or change your settings click here:
http://url6130.epa.mediaroom.com/ls/click?upn=u001.iqz6hAvLdUl-2FaSixKUG3iyFJBsxNAroAZOQ1BID8fKKhIILjisBDEktm3-2BIos9X6J-2FwVMP7TnETf2K1N0b-2BCdytwpBDUCKOLDSAmgqhgQ-2BFJzK7eyZWKQ0GvtSnVK13WY682XxK4Qc5ZiJxS0KTQyA-3D-3Ds6gf_-2B0Ok6Af7hyz7Kqg6CR74pYblAA1WjrUjKSJUAiv3NOub0DC4O7JPWGxIlQ7kBB-2FSeg4J7-2BN-2Fq5MtDyNfCqbfpTHV2mCoQOo1HeBtzI-2B65JLq64A-2FbIerfv2JbiLle7tc4ARUKhTk0n0uUxwZVZ9MWqM7EpByoiHFHMUKn5XuI95xjjlfKmmVUpsr2YVS4EYBd6IUGGQD9bEdyRCKk0sxU-2BW9-2BHCSzyyVJiW3ceRl9BNhnc65YZ4PahsuYgS1bYq4hLoIaXT3Xzcgsdtl3QB9mA-3D-3D
(AGENPARL) – mar 02 aprile 2024 Issued: Apr 2, 2024 (2:44pm EDT)