EPA, Congresswoman Summer Lee Kick Off Earth Month with Pittsburgh

‘EcoStewards’

(PITTSBURGH) April 2, 2024 – Today, EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz

and Congresswoman Summer Lee (PA-12) visited the Environmental Charter School

(ECS) Intermediate School to kick off Earth Month with staff and students. As

part of the school visit, Ortiz and Lee met with ‘EcoStewards’- 4th and

5th grade environmental leaders – to discuss litter, invasive species, and

watershed protection. The group also potted native species that will soon be

planted in Frick Park.

Following the discussion and planting, the school’s Green Team presented

their zero waste presentation to Ortiz and Lee, highlighting why every small

action makes a difference.

“The environmental literacy of these young students is truly remarkable,”

reflected EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “To have such

a deep understanding of complicated issues such as stormwater at such a young

age is a testament to the value environmental education programs have, not

only on the students, but the surrounding communities as well.”

“It was an immense privilege to join EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator

for presentations from ‘EcoSteward’ 4th and 5th graders at one of our schools”

said Rep. Summer Lee (PA-12). “The depth of knowledge and passion of our

youngest Pennsylvanians to protect our environment and ensure clean air and

water for all continue to inspire me–and have renewed my efforts to continue

fighting for environmental justice, climate action, and the education of our

children on these critical issues.”

“We are grateful that EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz and

Congresswoman Lee kicked off our Earth Month celebrations with us,” said

Environmental Charter School Superintendent Dr. Amanda Cribbs, EdD. “ECS

focuses on real-world education, and this was the perfect opportunity for

students to see how what they learn today can translate to an environmentally

friendly and sustainable career in the future.”

Originally celebrated on April 22, 1970, Earth Day is now often recognized

during the entire month of April as a way to raise awareness about

environmental issues we’re facing across the globe. To learn more about the

history of the celebration and ideas on how to make every day Earth Day,

EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz and Congresswoman Summer Lee (PA-12)

with Environmental Charter School ‘EcoStewards’- 4th and 5th grade

environmental students.

