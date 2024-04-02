(AGENPARL) - Roma, 2 Aprile 2024

Commemorating National Arab American Heritage Month

Press Statement

April 2, 2024

In April 2021, President Biden declared April National Arab American Heritage Month to recognize the 3.5 million Arab Americans that exemplify “so much of what our country stands for: hard work, resilience, compassion, and generosity.” This year, we mark National Arab American Heritage Month at a time of immense pain. More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, many of them civilians, including thousands of children. Friends and family members of Arab Americans of Palestinian descent, including our colleagues at the Department of State, are grieving lost loved ones. The United States has made clear our commitment: to pursue an immediate ceasefire that secures the release of all hostages and enables a sustained increase in humanitarian aid to all parts of Gaza.

I value the conversations I have participated in with my Arab American colleagues and with members of the larger Arab American community on U.S. policy in the region. I will continue to seek their counsel as we pursue lasting peace and security in the Middle East.

From innovations in science and technology and contributions in cuisine, fashion, music, and art, Arab Americans continue to impact the fabric of the United States. They are teachers, engineers, lawyers, doctors, and business owners. I especially want to recognize the exemplary contributions of Arab Americans who have dedicated their lives to public service. From local government to the White House, and particularly at the Department of State – thank you for your unwavering commitment to build a better tomorrow, to create a more perfect union, and work towards lasting peace – here at home and around the globe.

