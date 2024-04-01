(AGENPARL) - Roma, 1 Aprile 2024

Secretary Blinken’s Call with President-Elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal

Readout

April 1, 2024

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Senegal’s President-elect, Bassirou Diomaye Faye. The Secretary congratulated President-elect Faye on his election and commended the people and institutions of Senegal for a peaceful and inclusive electoral process. The Secretary also underscored the United States’ strong interest in deepening the partnership between the United States and Senegal.

