Public Schedule – April 1, 2024

Secretary Blinken is on travel to France and Belgium [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-travel-to-france-and-belgium/#:~:text=Secretary%20of%20State%20Antony%20J,from%20expanding%2C%20and%20stabilizing%20Haiti. ] from April 1-5, 2024.

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY KURT M. CAMPBELL_*_ _

Deputy Secretary Campbell attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA_*_ _

Deputy Secretary Verma attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*_ACTING UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS JOHN BASS_*_ _

Acting Under Secretary Bass attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*_BRIEFING SCHEDULE_*_ _

*1:15 p.m. *Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

(*OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)*

“The Department Press Briefing will be streamed live on the “*”Department homepage”* [ https://www.state.gov/ ]” and “*”YouTube Channel”* [ https://www.youtube.com/statedept ].

