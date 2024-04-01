(AGENPARL) - Roma, 1 Aprile 2024

On the Convictions of Vietnamese Ethnic Minority and Religious Freedom Advocates

Press Statement

April 1, 2024

The United States is deeply concerned by ongoing convictions of Vietnamese ethnic minority and religious freedom advocates, including five convictions since January 2024.

We are particularly troubled by the recent 13-year sentence of Y Krec Bya, who has been a peaceful voice for freedom of religion or belief in Vietnam. We also continue to be concerned by the multi-year prison terms of Nay Y Blang, Danh Minh Quang, Thach Cuong, and To Hoang Chuong for their peaceful advocacy on behalf of human rights, including freedom of religion or belief, in Vietnam.

We call upon Vietnam to respect the rights of individuals to exercise freedoms of expression, association, and religion or belief. We reiterate our call on Vietnam to release all those unjustly detained.

