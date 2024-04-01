(AGENPARL) - Roma, 1 Aprile 2024

EPA warns farmworkers about risks of Dacthal

Agency developing next steps to address risks

WASHINGTON — Today, April 1, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is

announcing its next steps to protect people from the herbicide dimethyl

tetrachloroterephthalate (DCPA, or Dacthal). EPA is warning people of the

significant health risks to pregnant individuals and their developing babies

exposed to DCPA and will be pursuing action to address the serious, permanent,

and irreversible health risks associated with the pesticide as quickly as

possible. EPA has also issued a letter to AMVAC, the sole manufacturer of

DCPA, restating the risks the agency found and stating that due to the serious

risks posed by DCPA, the agency is pursuing further action to protect workers

and others who could be exposed. EPA is taking this rare step of warning

farmworkers about these concerns while it works on action to protect workers

because of the significant risks the agency has identified.

“DCPA exposure represents a serious risk to pregnant workers and their

children, so it’s imperative that we warn people about those risks now,”

said Assistant Administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution

Prevention Michal Freedhoff. “We’re committed to taking action to protect

the health of children, workers, and others who are exposed to DCPA.”

DCPA is an herbicide registered to control weeds in both agricultural and

non-agricultural settings, but is primarily used on crops such as broccoli,

Brussels sprouts, cabbage and onions.

DCPA is currently undergoing registration review, a process that requires

reevaluating registered pesticides every 15 years to ensure they cause no

unreasonable adverse effects on human health or the environment. In May 2023,

EPA released its assessment on the risks of occupational and residential

exposure to products containing DCPA, after the agency reviewed data that it

compelled AMVAC to submit, which had been overdue for almost 10 years. The

assessment found concerning evidence of health risks associated with DCPA use

and application, even when personal protective equipment and engineering

controls are used. The most serious risks extend to the developing babies of

pregnant individuals. EPA estimates that some pregnant individuals handling

DCPA products could be subjected to exposures from four to 20 times greater

than what current DCPA product label use instructions indicate is considered

safe. EPA is concerned that pregnant women exposed to DCPA could experience

changes to fetal thyroid hormone levels, and these changes are generally

linked to low birth weight, impaired brain development, decreased IQ, and

impaired motor skills later in life.

Also of concern are risks to developing babies of pregnant individuals

entering or working in areas where DCPA has already been applied (especially

post-application workers involved in tasks such as transplanting, weeding and

harvesting). Current product labels specify that entry into treated fields

must be restricted for 12 hours after application. However, the evidence

indicates that for many crops and tasks, levels of DCPA in the previously

treated fields remained at unsafe levels for 25 days or more. EPA also

identified potential risks for individuals using golf courses and athletic

fields after DCPA was applied. Spray drift from pesticide application could

also put developing babies at risk for pregnant individuals living near areas

where DCPA is used.

Since the release of EPA’s 2023 assessment, AMVAC has proposed several

changes to the DCPA registrations, including the recent cancelation of all

DCPA products registered for use on turf. Those cancelations eliminate

exposures to DCPA from recreational activities on and around turf. However,

according to EPA’s analysis, other proposals submitted by AMVAC do not

adequately address the serious health risks for people who work with and

around DCPA. EPA is therefore preparing to take further action under the

Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) as quickly as

possible to protect people from the risks of DCPA.

When serious risks are identified, EPA can take action under FIFRA to suspend

or cancel a pesticide. These actions are resource-intensive and take time to

implement, partly due to the procedural requirements of FIFRA. A cancelation

proceeding would take at least several months (if uncontested by the

registrant), and potentially several years to accommodate a potential

administrative hearing and any subsequent appeal of an order of cancelation

(if the registrant contests the action). FIFRA also allows EPA to seek a

suspension of a pesticide product while cancelation proceedings are ongoing if

the Administrator determines it is necessary to prevent an imminent hazard. An

administrative hearing and final order on a suspension proceeding (if the

action is contested) would likely take several months to conclude. However,

the Administrator may also issue an order of suspension—effective

immediately on issuance—if he determines that an emergency exists such that

an administrative hearing cannot be held before suspending. Any final order of

suspension would remain in effect until cancelation proceedings end. EPA is

considering these tools as it moves forward with the DCPA registration review,

but in light of the serious risks posed by DCPA, chose to warn the public of

them at this time as it continues its work.

Background on EPA’s Review of DCPA

In 2013, the agency issued a Data Call-In (DCI) to AMVAC, requiring it to

submit more than 20 studies to support the existing registrations of DCPA. The

data required by EPA included a comprehensive study of the effects of DCPA on

thyroid development and function in adults and in developing babies before

birth. Several of the studies submitted by AMVAC from 2013-2021 were

considered insufficient to address the DCI, while the thyroid study and other

studies were not submitted at all. In April 2022, EPA issued a Notice of

Intent to Suspend the DCPA technical-grade product (used to manufacture

end-use products) based on AMVAC’s failure to submit the complete set of

required data for almost 10 years, including data on DCPA’s thyroid

toxicity. On Aug. 22, 2023, the agency suspended the registration for the DCPA

technical-grade product, a rare but necessary step given AMVAC’s delay in

providing the data EPA requested nearly a decade before. In November 2023 the

suspension was lifted after AMVAC submitted sufficient data. DCPA use on turf

was voluntarily canceled by AMVAC in December 2023, but unacceptable risks

from agricultural use remained.

Supporting documents are available in the DCPA registration review docket

EPA-HQ-OPP-2011-0374 on the Regulations.gov page.

Read EPA’s Response to AMVAC’s Mitigation Proposal.

