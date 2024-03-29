(AGENPARL) - Roma, 29 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – ven 29 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Ambassador-at-Large Rao Gupta Travels to Japan [ https://www.state.gov/ambassador-at-large-rao-gupta-travels-to-japan/ ] 03/29/2024 06:21 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues Dr. Geeta Rao Gupta will travel to Tokyo, Japan April 1-5, 2024, joined by member of the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Congressional Caucus Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove. This WPS Caucus trip is the first of its kind, bringing together leadership from the Department of State and the Congress to exchange WPS lessons learned and best practices with Japanese counterparts in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Japanese Diet.

While in Tokyo, Ambassador Rao Gupta and Representative Kamlager-Dove, along with partners from the U.S. Department of Defense, will meet with Japanese government officials including Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Minister of State for Gender Equality Ayuko Kato; local officials such as the Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike; officials from the Ministry of Defense; members of parliament including Japan’s WPS Parliamentarians’ Diet Network; and members of civil society, academia, and the press to discuss the United States’ and Japan’s shared efforts to integrate WPS across society and government. Through exchanges between the U.S. WPS Congressional Caucus and the Japanese WPS Diet Network—the only two such WPS Caucuses in the world—and leaders from the U.S. and Japanese governments, this trip will build a broader understanding of the critical role of national legal frameworks and collaboration between legislators and policymakers to advance the core tenets of the WPS agenda across the globe.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

________________________________________________________________________