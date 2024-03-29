Close Menu
Trending
venerdì 29 Marzo 2024
Abbonati
Abbonati
Agenparl English

Ambassador-at-Large Rao Gupta Travels to Japan

By Nessun commento2 Mins Read
Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 29 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – ven 29 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Ambassador-at-Large Rao Gupta Travels to Japan [ https://www.state.gov/ambassador-at-large-rao-gupta-travels-to-japan/ ] 03/29/2024 06:21 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues Dr. Geeta Rao Gupta will travel to Tokyo, Japan April 1-5, 2024, joined by member of the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Congressional Caucus Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove.  This WPS Caucus trip is the first of its kind, bringing together leadership from the Department of State and the Congress to exchange WPS lessons learned and best practices with Japanese counterparts in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Japanese Diet.
While in Tokyo, Ambassador Rao Gupta and Representative Kamlager-Dove, along with partners from the U.S. Department of Defense, will meet with Japanese government officials including Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Minister of State for Gender Equality Ayuko Kato; local officials such as the Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike; officials from the Ministry of Defense; members of parliament including Japan’s WPS Parliamentarians’ Diet Network; and members of civil society, academia, and the press to discuss the United States’ and Japan’s shared efforts to integrate WPS across society and government.  Through exchanges between the U.S. WPS Congressional Caucus and the Japanese WPS Diet Network—the only two such WPS Caucuses in the world—and leaders from the U.S. and Japanese governments, this trip will build a broader understanding of the critical role of national legal frameworks and collaboration between legislators and policymakers to advance the core tenets of the WPS agenda across the globe.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]
________________________________________________________________________

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl