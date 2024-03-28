(AGENPARL) - Roma, 28 Marzo 2024

Public Schedule – March 28, 2024

March 27, 2024

****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****

*_SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN_*

Secretary Blinken has no public appointments.

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY KURT M. CAMPBELL_*

*8:30 a.m. *Deputy Secretary Campbell delivers remarks at the Virtual Vice-Ministerial on Pacific Island Connectivity at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA_*

Deputy Secretary Verma has no public appointments.

*_ACTING UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS JOHN BASS_*

Acting Under Secretary Bass attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONSULAR AFFAIRS RENA BITTER_*

Assistant Secretary Bitter is on travel to Nigeria and Ethiopia [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-of-state-for-consular-affairs-bitter-travels-to-nigeria-and-ethiopia/ ] from March 24-28, 2024.

*_BRIEFING SCHEDULE_*

*1:15 p.m. *Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

(*OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)*

“The Department Press Briefing will be streamed live on the “*”Department homepage [ https://www.state.gov/ ]”*” and “*”YouTube Channel [ https://www.youtube.com/statedept ]”*.

