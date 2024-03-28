Close Menu
giovedì 28 Marzo 2024
Opposition Candidate Registration for Venezuela’s Presidential Election

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 28 Marzo 2024

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson
Opposition Candidate Registration for Venezuela’s Presidential Election
Press Statement
March 27, 2024
We remain deeply concerned along with regional partners by the Venezuelan National Electoral Council’s (CNE) decision to prevent democratic opposition parties from registering successive candidates for Venezuela’s upcoming presidential election. The CNE’s acceptance of only those opposition candidates with whom Maduro and his representatives feel comfortable runs counter to competitive and inclusive elections that the Venezuelan people and international community will view as legitimate.
We continue to call on Maduro and his representatives to ensure international observer access, end the jailing and harassment of civil society and opposition members, allow all candidates to run and campaign, update the electoral registry, and release all unjustly detained political prisoners.
We remain united with the international community in calling upon Maduro to allow Venezuelans to participate in free and fair elections. As we have made clear, actions that run counter to the spirit and letter of the Barbados Agreement will have consequences.
©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl