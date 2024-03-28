(AGENPARL) - Roma, 28 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – gio 28 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Opposition Candidate Registration for Venezuela’s Presidential Election [ https://www.state.gov/opposition-candidate-registration-for-venezuelas-presidential-election/ ] 03/27/2024 08:21 PM EDT

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson

Home [ https://www.state.gov ]Office of the Spokesperson [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-public-diplomacy-and-public-affairs/bureau-of-global-public-affairs/office-of-the-spokesperson/ ]Press Releases [ /press-releases/ ]…Opposition Candidate Registration for Venezuela’s Presidential Election hide

Opposition Candidate Registration for Venezuela’s Presidential Election

Press Statement

March 27, 2024

We remain deeply concerned along with regional partners by the Venezuelan National Electoral Council’s (CNE) decision to prevent democratic opposition parties from registering successive candidates for Venezuela’s upcoming presidential election. The CNE’s acceptance of only those opposition candidates with whom Maduro and his representatives feel comfortable runs counter to competitive and inclusive elections that the Venezuelan people and international community will view as legitimate.

We continue to call on Maduro and his representatives to ensure international observer access, end the jailing and harassment of civil society and opposition members, allow all candidates to run and campaign, update the electoral registry, and release all unjustly detained political prisoners.

We remain united with the international community in calling upon Maduro to allow Venezuelans to participate in free and fair elections. As we have made clear, actions that run counter to the spirit and letter of the Barbados Agreement will have consequences.

Tags

Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-political-affairs/bureau-of-western-hemisphere-affairs/ ] Democracy [ https://www.state.gov/subjects/democracy/ ] Elections [ https://www.state.gov/subjects/elections/ ] Office of the Spokesperson [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-public-diplomacy-and-public-affairs/bureau-of-global-public-affairs/office-of-the-spokesperson/ ] Venezuela [ https://www.state.gov/countries-areas/venezuela/ ] body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

________________________________________________________________________