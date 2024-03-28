[NASA HQ News] NASA Awards Promote Science, Technology, Engineering, Math Nationwide

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 28 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – gio 28 marzo 2024 March 28, 2024

Release: 24-046

NASA Awards Promote Science, Technology, Engineering, Math Nationwide

NASA is awarding approximately $3.7 million to 17 museums, science centers, and other informal education institutions as part of an initiative to ignite STEM excitement. The money will go toward projects that inspire students and their learning support systems to take an active role in the wonder of science, technology, engineering, and math.

“We’re excited to grow the community of informal education organizations through these awards,” said Torry Johnson, deputy associate administrator of STEM Engagement Programs at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “These organizations bring the excitement of STEM and spaceflight to students where they are, helping us inspire the Artemis Generation of future explorers and innovators. These awards are a real catalyst for partnerships that connect STEM education and NASA’s missions to communities across the nation.”

Projects were selected for NASA’s Teams Engaging Affiliated Museums and Informal Institutions (TEAM II) program and TEAM II Community Anchor Awards. Both are funded through NASA’s Next Generation STEM project, which supports kindergarten to grade 12 students, caregivers, and formal and informal educators in engaging the Artemis Generation in the agency’s missions and discoveries. The selected projects will particularly engage students from underserved communities in a variety of STEM learning opportunities including exhibits, mentorship, educational content, and hands-on activities.

TEAM II AwardsNASA’s vision for TEAM II is to enhance the capability of informal education institutions to host NASA-based learning activities while increasing the institutions’ capacity to bring NASA resources to students. The agency has selected four institutions to receive approximately $3.2 million in cooperative agreements for projects they will implement during the next three to four years.

The selected institutions and their proposed projects are:

Franklin Institute, Philadelphia: NASA’s Next Advocates: Connecting Youth to NASA Through a Co-Created Near-Peer Mentorship Program

WEX Foundation, San Antonio: New Worlds Await You – Next Generation

Astrobotic Foundation, Pittsburgh: Cosmic Careers from the Earth to the Moon

EcoExploratorio, Inc., San Juan, Puerto Rico – Innovative Space Learning Activities Center: Living On and Beyond Earth

Community Anchor Awards

The designation as a Community Anchor recognizes institutions as locations that will bring NASA STEM and space science to students and families in traditionally underserved areas. The agency has selected 13 institutions to receive approximately $510,000 in grants to help make these one-to-two-year projects a reality, enhancing the local impact and strengthening their ability to build sustainable connections between their communities and NASA. The selected institutions and their proposed projects are:

Exploration Works, Helena, Montana: Moon to Mars to Montana

Montshire Museum of Science, Norwich, Vermont: Empowerment Through Climate Action

Intrepid Museum Foundation, Inc., New York: NASA Explore Days

Discovery Place, Inc., Charlotte, North Carolina: NASA Community Space Stations

The Discovery Museum, Bridgeport, Connecticut: Using Community Science to Engage Underrepresented Youth in Authentic STEM Engagement and Research

Museum of Discovery and Science, Inc., Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Delivering NASA STEM Education Programs to Underserved Communities in Broward County

GrowingGreat, Manhattan Beach, California: Food in Space and in the City: Teens Tackle Food Security in Their Los Angeles Community

Cleveland Museum of Natural History, Cleveland: Expanding STEM/Astronomy Learning to Underserved Youth Communities

Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum, McMinnville, Oregon: Spaced Out! Fostering STEM Literacy in Students Grades 5 to 8: Through Immersive Space Science Learning Experiences

Ocean County College, Toms River, New Jersey: Family on Campus Using Science

San Diego Air & Space Museum, San Diego: Imagine the Future of Space

FL Newspaper in Educ Coordinator, Deerfield Beach, Florida: Increasing STEM Engagement Among Underserved Youth in Tampa Bay, Florida

STEM Advancement, Inc., Pinola, Mississippi: Equipping and Inspiring Rural Students with Space‐Related Experience

Next Gen STEM is a project within NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement, which develops unique resources and experiences to spark student interest in STEM and build a skilled and diverse next generation workforce.

For the latest NASA STEM events, activities, and news, visit:

https://stem.nasa.gov-end-