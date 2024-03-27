Public Schedule – March 27, 2024

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 27 Marzo 2024

Office of the Spokesperson

****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****

*SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN* **

Secretary Blinken has no public appointments.

*DEPUTY SECRETARY KURT M. CAMPBELL* **

Deputy Secretary Campbell attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA* **

Deputy Secretary Verma has no public appointments.

*ACTING UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS JOHN BASS* **

Acting Under Secretary Bass attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONSULAR AFFAIRS RENA BITTER* **

Assistant Secretary Bitter is on travel to Nigeria and Ethiopia [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-of-state-for-consular-affairs-bitter-travels-to-nigeria-and-ethiopia/ ] from March 24-28, 2024.

*BRIEFING SCHEDULE*

*12:30 p.m. *Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

(*OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)*

**”The Department Press Briefing will be streamed live on the “*”Department homepage”* [ https://www.state.gov/ ]” and “*”YouTube Channel”* [ https://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ].

