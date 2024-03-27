Close Menu
mercoledì 27 Marzo 2024
On Senegal’s Presidential Election

Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 27 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – mer 27 marzo 2024
On Senegal's Presidential Election 03/27/2024
Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson
The United States congratulates President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye on his election as the next president of Senegal. Sunday’s election, carried out in a well-organized, peaceful, transparent, and inclusive manner, represents a significant milestone in Senegal’s rich democratic history. We commend the millions of Senegalese citizens who voted, along with Senegal’s electoral institutions and judiciary who faithfully upheld Senegal’s constitution and laws.
We look forward to working with President-elect Faye and his administration. Senegal’s leadership is essential to resolving the many challenges facing the region today. We stand ready to deepen the strong ties between the United States and Senegal and work together to promote our shared interests and values.
