On Senegal's Presidential Election
03/27/2024

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson

The United States congratulates President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye on his election as the next president of Senegal. Sunday’s election, carried out in a well-organized, peaceful, transparent, and inclusive manner, represents a significant milestone in Senegal’s rich democratic history. We commend the millions of Senegalese citizens who voted, along with Senegal’s electoral institutions and judiciary who faithfully upheld Senegal’s constitution and laws.

We look forward to working with President-elect Faye and his administration. Senegal’s leadership is essential to resolving the many challenges facing the region today. We stand ready to deepen the strong ties between the United States and Senegal and work together to promote our shared interests and values.

