Joint Statement on U.S.-Paraguay Bilateral Relationship

Media Note

March 27, 2024

The following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and Paraguay on the occasion of a bilateral meeting between Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Paraguayan Minister of Foreign Affairs Rubén Ramírez Lezcano.

“Begin Text”

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Paraguayan Minister of Foreign Affairs Rubén Ramírez Lezcano reaffirmed the strong U.S.-Paraguay partnership during a bilateral meeting on March 26, 2024, in Washington, D.C. The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister highlighted broad alignment between the United States and Paraguay on key foreign policy priorities, including supporting Ukraine in its self-defense against Russia’s war of aggression and standing for democracy in Venezuela. Both sides agreed to the importance of supporting the Multinational Security Support mission to Haiti and underscored the urgent need to combat corruption, protect democratic institutions, and strengthen bilateral cybersecurity cooperation.

The Deputy Secretary and the Foreign Minister reiterated mutual concerns over efforts to repeal USDA’s rigorous scientific evaluation and risk analysis that resulted in a final rule to allow for the importation of fresh beef from Paraguay into the United States under certain conditions. They emphasized the importance of continuing joint efforts to ensure that Paraguayan beef access to the U.S. and other potential global markets follows a science- and rules-based approach.

Both officials also committed to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, including through the current Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, the third meeting of which is scheduled for this year in Washington, D.C. The Deputy Secretary and the Foreign Minister also reaffirmed the importance of Paraguay’s participation in economic initiatives in the Western Hemisphere and Asia Pacific.

The Deputy Secretary welcomed Paraguay’s convening of the 54th General Assembly of the Organization of Americas States in June 2024, and both sides agreed to work together toward the shared goal of building a more resilient and prosperous hemisphere.

“End Text”

