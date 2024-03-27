(AGENPARL) – mer 27 marzo 2024 Issued: Mar 27, 2024 (12:27pm EDT)
EPA Analysis shows 2022 decrease of toxic chemical releases in Rhode Island
Toxic chemical releases have declined 21% nationally in 10 years according to
new Toxics Release Inventory data
BOSTON (MAR. 26, 2024) — Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
released its 2022 Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) National Analysis showing
that environmental releases of TRI chemicals from facilities covered by the
program were 21% lower in 2022 compared to 2013. This includes a 26% decrease
in air releases. During this 10-year period, releases from manufacturing
facilities decreased by 9% while the value added to the U.S. economy from
manufacturing increased by 14%. While overall releases increased by 1% from
2021 to 2022, there was a 6.5% increase in the number of pollution prevention
activities reported under the TRI program compared to 2021.
In Rhode Island, the reporting data show that overall releases of pollutants
to the environment decreased since the previous reporting year.
The 2022 TRI National Analysis summarizes environmental releases of TRI
chemicals, as well how facilities managed their waste. In 2022, facilities
reported managing 88.5% of their TRI chemical waste through preferred
practices such as recycling, energy recovery and treatment, while releasing
11.5% of their TRI chemical waste into the environment.
“A big part of how we do our part of protecting the environment and serving
our communities is the gathering and analysis of crucial scientific data,
which we use to inform and guide our processes moving forward. TRI reporting
is one of many ways we do this, and it provides more insight into where
pollution may be harming communities and the environment,” said EPA New
England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. “We know that that transparency
is key, especially for those locations that have been overburdened by
environmental issues and concerns. By releasing this information out to the
public, we can empower our communities and give guidance on how to proceed
with being equipped with this latest environmental data.”
EPA, states, and Tribes receive TRI data from facilities in sectors such as
manufacturing, mining, hazardous waste management and electric utilities. More
than 21,000 facilities submitted reports on 522 of the 827 chemicals and
chemical categories for which TRI reporting is required. The remaining 305
chemicals either were not manufactured, processed, or used by facilities
required to report to TRI or were not manufactured, processed or used in
amounts large enough to trigger reporting.
The 2022 TRI National Analysis features visualizations and analytical tools to
make data more useful and accessible to communities. Readers can view data by
state, Tribe, metropolitan area, EPA region and watershed using the “Where
You Live” mapping tool. This tool also allows readers to view facility
locations overlayed with demographic data to identify potential exposure to
TRI chemical releases in communities, including overburdened communities.
Community groups, policymakers and other stakeholders can use this
information, along with other environmental data, to better understand which
communities may be experiencing a disproportionate pollution burden and take
action at the local level.
Additionally, the 2022 TRI National Analysis highlights trends and changes in
waste management practices for specific sectors and chemicals in the Sector
Profile and Chemical Profile sections. This year, the 2022 TRI National
Analysis highlights the primary metals manufacturing sector alongside the
standard profiles for electric utilities, chemical manufacturing and metal
mining.
EPA is holding a public webinar on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 2 p.m. ET to
provide an overview of the 2022 TRI National Analysis. Register for the
webinar.
Rhode Island: Released on and offsite
During 2022, 79 facilities reported that approximately 200,200 pounds were
released onsite to the air, water, and land (such as landfills), compared to
276,200 pounds released in 2021 (an increase of 63,000 pounds). Approximately
199,900 pounds were released to the air and, 267 pounds were released to
surface water. The major pollutants released to the air were ammonia at 64 %
of all air releases and styrene with 8% of all air releases in the state.
Ocean State Power had the highest air releases 121,770 pounds of ammonia
released to the air. The major pollutant released to the water, although small
were nitrate compounds (at 41% of all releases to water).
Rhode Island: Total Production Related Waste
During 2022, 79 facilities reported approximately 16.3 million pounds of
total production related waste was managed compared to 76 facilities and 20.0
million pounds managed in 2021 (a decrease of 3.7 million pounds). Total
production related waste includes chemicals released directly to the
environment, waste recycled offsite, waste sent offsite for treatment (such as
to an incinerator or wastewater treatment system), and waste sent to
landfills.
Rhode Island: Top Five Companies
The companies in Rhode Island with the greatest releases included various
industries including electric utilities, primary metals, fabricated metals,
plastics, and transportation equipment. These 5 facilities produced 66% of the
on and offsite releases in the state of Rhode Island in 2022.
Each year, EPA makes publicly available TRI data reported by industries
throughout the United States regarding chemical releases to air, water and
land by power plants, manufacturers and other facilities which employ ten or
more workers, and which exceed thresholds for chemicals. Reporting includes
information on chemicals released at a company’s facility, as well as those
transported to disposal facilities off site. TRI data do not reflect the
relative toxicity of the chemicals emitted or potential exposure to people
living in a community with reported releases.
Reporting under TRI does not indicate illegal discharges of pollutants to the
environment. EPA works closely with states to provide regulatory oversight of
facilities that generate pollution to the nation’s air, land, and water.
Effective review and permitting programs work to ensure that the public and
the environment are not subjected to unhealthful levels of pollution, even as
agencies work to further reduce emissions of chemicals to the environment.
Enforcement efforts by EPA and states ensure that facilities that violate
their environmental permits are subject to penalties and corrective action.
Yearly releases by individual facilities can vary due to factors such as power
outages, production variability, lulls in the business cycle, etc., that do
not reflect a facility’s pollution prevention program(s).
View the 2022 TRI National Analysis, including local data from Rhode
Island.
PFAS Reporting
The TRI National Analysis includes reporting on per- and polyfluoroalkyl
substances (PFAS) as required by the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act
(NDAA). A provision of the NDAA outlines criteria for additional PFAS to be
automatically added for TRI reporting. For reporting year 2022, four PFAS met
the criteria and were added to the reporting requirements for a total of 180
PFAS tracked by the TRI program. During 2022, 50 facilities managed 1.2
million pounds of these chemicals as waste, which represents an 8% decrease
compared to 2021.
For reporting year 2024, TRI will no longer have a reporting exemption for
facilities that use PFAS in small, or de minimis, concentrations as a result
of EPA’s recently published final rule. This rule will improve the quality
and quantity of publicly available data on PFAS, as many materials used at
facilities contain PFAS in low concentrations. Facilities that make or use
these products will no longer be able to rely on the de minimis exemption
to avoid their responsibility to disclose PFAS releases and other waste
management of these chemicals.
Pollution Prevention
Facilities implemented 3,589 total pollution prevention activities in 2022
with the most common being process and equipment modifications, followed by
changes to operating practices and training. Through both existing programs
and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA offers grant opportunities to
state and Tribal technical assistance providers to help prevent pollution.
Industry professionals can view TRI reporting on pollution prevention to
learn about best practices implemented at other facilities.
Key Expansions to TRI Reporting
Important expansions to TRI reporting went into effect for reporting year
2022. Some contract sterilization facilities, which are contracted to
sterilize products or equipment for hospitals and other facilities, were
required to report to TRI for the first time on their management of ethylene
oxide and ethylene glycol as waste. These facilities managed 6.3 million
pounds of ethylene oxide waste, nearly all of which was treated.
Reporting year 2022 was also the first year of expanded reporting for the
natural gas processing sector. The 305 facilities in this sector that reported
to TRI managed 115 million pounds of TRI chemicals in waste and disposed of
81% of TRI chemicals in underground injection wells.
# # #
