(AGENPARL) - Roma, 27 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – mer 27 marzo 2024 Issued: Mar 27, 2024 (12:27pm EDT)

If you wish to unsubscribe please do so

here: http://url6130.epa.mediaroom.com/ls/click?upn=u001.iqz6hAvLdUl-2FaSixKUG3iyFJBsxNAroAZOQ1BID8fKIiLAUfJX2sQlhu1tzKAOIu-2BU84uzAzSpWvmWyHnsNJDRYXWx5dlMz75Zp9ch-2BQlG6mQHPYjReZhS13hvd5qOopAlM1_-2B0Ok6Af7hyz7Kqg6CR74pYblAA1WjrUjKSJUAiv3NOub0DC4O7JPWGxIlQ7kBB-2FSxJkkxCIKIZ-2Fq-2Bx-2FmoCZhB-2FSs4Cwnso2tsZQzev4tx6lNrSMx1nqtWVXuDaua6o1dHtojvW1N73bH4WeWiV-2B4YgkuJhgoxHNRDyF0j0Am-2FqE6qv4pt-2Bd3IbzN0byfZK-2FTrD0POVrOK-2Fi9vWcEFhPnA678hghAxeDWRkJjphP-2Fa-2BhStKPefoPY8q4Mzz1jGfPq

EPA Analysis shows 2022 decrease of toxic chemical releases in Rhode Island

Toxic chemical releases have declined 21% nationally in 10 years according to

new Toxics Release Inventory data

BOSTON (MAR. 26, 2024) — Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

released its 2022 Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) National Analysis showing

that environmental releases of TRI chemicals from facilities covered by the

program were 21% lower in 2022 compared to 2013. This includes a 26% decrease

in air releases. During this 10-year period, releases from manufacturing

facilities decreased by 9% while the value added to the U.S. economy from

manufacturing increased by 14%. While overall releases increased by 1% from

2021 to 2022, there was a 6.5% increase in the number of pollution prevention

activities reported under the TRI program compared to 2021.

In Rhode Island, the reporting data show that overall releases of pollutants

to the environment decreased since the previous reporting year.

The 2022 TRI National Analysis summarizes environmental releases of TRI

chemicals, as well how facilities managed their waste. In 2022, facilities

reported managing 88.5% of their TRI chemical waste through preferred

practices such as recycling, energy recovery and treatment, while releasing

11.5% of their TRI chemical waste into the environment.

“A big part of how we do our part of protecting the environment and serving

our communities is the gathering and analysis of crucial scientific data,

which we use to inform and guide our processes moving forward. TRI reporting

is one of many ways we do this, and it provides more insight into where

pollution may be harming communities and the environment,” said EPA New

England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. “We know that that transparency

is key, especially for those locations that have been overburdened by

environmental issues and concerns. By releasing this information out to the

public, we can empower our communities and give guidance on how to proceed

with being equipped with this latest environmental data.”

EPA, states, and Tribes receive TRI data from facilities in sectors such as

manufacturing, mining, hazardous waste management and electric utilities. More

than 21,000 facilities submitted reports on 522 of the 827 chemicals and

chemical categories for which TRI reporting is required. The remaining 305

chemicals either were not manufactured, processed, or used by facilities

required to report to TRI or were not manufactured, processed or used in

amounts large enough to trigger reporting.

The 2022 TRI National Analysis features visualizations and analytical tools to

make data more useful and accessible to communities. Readers can view data by

state, Tribe, metropolitan area, EPA region and watershed using the “Where

You Live” mapping tool. This tool also allows readers to view facility

locations overlayed with demographic data to identify potential exposure to

TRI chemical releases in communities, including overburdened communities.

Community groups, policymakers and other stakeholders can use this

information, along with other environmental data, to better understand which

communities may be experiencing a disproportionate pollution burden and take

action at the local level.

Additionally, the 2022 TRI National Analysis highlights trends and changes in

waste management practices for specific sectors and chemicals in the Sector

Profile and Chemical Profile sections. This year, the 2022 TRI National

Analysis highlights the primary metals manufacturing sector alongside the

standard profiles for electric utilities, chemical manufacturing and metal

mining.

EPA is holding a public webinar on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 2 p.m. ET to

provide an overview of the 2022 TRI National Analysis. Register for the

webinar.

Rhode Island: Released on and offsite

During 2022, 79 facilities reported that approximately 200,200 pounds were

released onsite to the air, water, and land (such as landfills), compared to

276,200 pounds released in 2021 (an increase of 63,000 pounds). Approximately

199,900 pounds were released to the air and, 267 pounds were released to

surface water. The major pollutants released to the air were ammonia at 64 %

of all air releases and styrene with 8% of all air releases in the state.

Ocean State Power had the highest air releases 121,770 pounds of ammonia

released to the air. The major pollutant released to the water, although small

were nitrate compounds (at 41% of all releases to water).

Rhode Island: Total Production Related Waste

During 2022, 79 facilities reported approximately 16.3 million pounds of

total production related waste was managed compared to 76 facilities and 20.0

million pounds managed in 2021 (a decrease of 3.7 million pounds). Total

production related waste includes chemicals released directly to the

environment, waste recycled offsite, waste sent offsite for treatment (such as

to an incinerator or wastewater treatment system), and waste sent to

landfills.

Rhode Island: Top Five Companies

The companies in Rhode Island with the greatest releases included various

industries including electric utilities, primary metals, fabricated metals,

plastics, and transportation equipment. These 5 facilities produced 66% of the

on and offsite releases in the state of Rhode Island in 2022.

Each year, EPA makes publicly available TRI data reported by industries

throughout the United States regarding chemical releases to air, water and

land by power plants, manufacturers and other facilities which employ ten or

more workers, and which exceed thresholds for chemicals. Reporting includes

information on chemicals released at a company’s facility, as well as those

transported to disposal facilities off site. TRI data do not reflect the

relative toxicity of the chemicals emitted or potential exposure to people

living in a community with reported releases.

Reporting under TRI does not indicate illegal discharges of pollutants to the

environment. EPA works closely with states to provide regulatory oversight of

facilities that generate pollution to the nation’s air, land, and water.

Effective review and permitting programs work to ensure that the public and

the environment are not subjected to unhealthful levels of pollution, even as

agencies work to further reduce emissions of chemicals to the environment.

Enforcement efforts by EPA and states ensure that facilities that violate

their environmental permits are subject to penalties and corrective action.

Yearly releases by individual facilities can vary due to factors such as power

outages, production variability, lulls in the business cycle, etc., that do

not reflect a facility’s pollution prevention program(s).

View the 2022 TRI National Analysis, including local data from Rhode

Island.

PFAS Reporting

The TRI National Analysis includes reporting on per- and polyfluoroalkyl

substances (PFAS) as required by the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act

(NDAA). A provision of the NDAA outlines criteria for additional PFAS to be

automatically added for TRI reporting. For reporting year 2022, four PFAS met

the criteria and were added to the reporting requirements for a total of 180

PFAS tracked by the TRI program. During 2022, 50 facilities managed 1.2

million pounds of these chemicals as waste, which represents an 8% decrease

compared to 2021.

For reporting year 2024, TRI will no longer have a reporting exemption for

facilities that use PFAS in small, or de minimis, concentrations as a result

of EPA’s recently published final rule. This rule will improve the quality

and quantity of publicly available data on PFAS, as many materials used at

facilities contain PFAS in low concentrations. Facilities that make or use

these products will no longer be able to rely on the de minimis exemption

to avoid their responsibility to disclose PFAS releases and other waste

management of these chemicals.

Pollution Prevention

Facilities implemented 3,589 total pollution prevention activities in 2022

with the most common being process and equipment modifications, followed by

changes to operating practices and training. Through both existing programs

and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA offers grant opportunities to

state and Tribal technical assistance providers to help prevent pollution.

Industry professionals can view TRI reporting on pollution prevention to

learn about best practices implemented at other facilities.

Key Expansions to TRI Reporting

Important expansions to TRI reporting went into effect for reporting year

2022. Some contract sterilization facilities, which are contracted to

sterilize products or equipment for hospitals and other facilities, were

required to report to TRI for the first time on their management of ethylene

oxide and ethylene glycol as waste. These facilities managed 6.3 million

pounds of ethylene oxide waste, nearly all of which was treated.

Reporting year 2022 was also the first year of expanded reporting for the

natural gas processing sector. The 305 facilities in this sector that reported

to TRI managed 115 million pounds of TRI chemicals in waste and disposed of

81% of TRI chemicals in underground injection wells.

# # #

To unsubscribe or change your settings click here:

http://url6130.epa.mediaroom.com/ls/click?upn=u001.iqz6hAvLdUl-2FaSixKUG3iyFJBsxNAroAZOQ1BID8fKKhIILjisBDEktm3-2BIos9X6WQcbhPlQfiT-2BY7Vx23YlgqqJFAmLhuBDlWvMKaGwzt9IslwPYHIG2M4kpjzJ8QjNEkkMPy2rZPXSPW5AuSjWSA-3D-3DgPa3_-2B0Ok6Af7hyz7Kqg6CR74pYblAA1WjrUjKSJUAiv3NOub0DC4O7JPWGxIlQ7kBB-2FSxJkkxCIKIZ-2Fq-2Bx-2FmoCZhB-2FSs4Cwnso2tsZQzev4tx6nicaDxYKzpYe-2F1XKNOd-2BT-2Fu3jpz11YnjWNlUh7ZWmx7KNruUTg-2FcnXhMsZ-2FI-2FQEXvhW1mUiMdOnsvTeJ7vpXK6mnvSiJCi4Bn5skNLwa2EjvKP7Aj-2FUXz-2BnoYXGBHoxvmx7QMh9oqLxPXHqwhP2Q7k