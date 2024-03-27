Close Menu
Designating Sources of Illicit DPRK Revenue

Roma, 27 Marzo 2024

Designating Sources of Illicit DPRK Revenue 03/27/2024
Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson
The United States is today designating eight individuals and entities instrumental in the transfer of funds that boost Pyongyang’s ability to develop its unlawful weapons of mass destruction (WMD) program. These designations target networks that have assisted in the transfer of WMD components, engaged in illicit exports that have enriched the Kim regime, and served as linchpins in the financial networks that funnel illicit funds to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).
We are taking this action in coordination with the Republic of Korea, underscoring our collective resolve to counter the DPRK’s sanction evasion activities. We will continue to consider all tools available to degrade the DPRK’s ability to finance its unlawful and destabilizing activities. Today’s designations coincide with the sixth U.S.-ROK Working Group on DPRK Cyber Threats and highlight our two countries’ extensive cooperation aiming to disrupt the DPRK’s ability to generate revenue for its unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs through cyber-enabled activities.
“The Department of the Treasury action was taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, E.O. 13722, E.O. 13551, E.O. 13810, and E.O. 13687. For more information on this designation, see Treasury’s press release  [ https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy2215 ].”
