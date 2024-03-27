(AGENPARL) - Roma, 27 Marzo 2024

Deputy Secretary Campbell's Call with People's Republic of China Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu
03/27/2024

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Deputy Secretary Campbell spoke yesterday with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu. The call was part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and the PRC and responsibly manage competition in the relationship. They discussed a range of issues important to the bilateral relationship, and other regional and global issues, including areas of difference and areas of cooperation. The Deputy Secretary underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, in the South China Sea, and on the Korean Peninsula. He also raised concerns over the PRC’s support for the Russian defense industrial base.

