Close Menu
Trending
mercoledì 27 Marzo 2024
Abbonati
Abbonati
Agenparl English

Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Call with People’s Republic of China Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu

By Nessun commento2 Mins Read
Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 27 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – mer 27 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Call with People’s Republic of China Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu [ https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-campbells-call-with-peoples-republic-of-china-executive-vice-foreign-minister-ma-zhaoxu/ ] 03/27/2024 04:32 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:
Deputy Secretary Campbell spoke yesterday with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu. The call was part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and the PRC and responsibly manage competition in the relationship. They discussed a range of issues important to the bilateral relationship, and other regional and global issues, including areas of difference and areas of cooperation. The Deputy Secretary underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, in the South China Sea, and on the Korean Peninsula. He also raised concerns over the PRC’s support for the Russian defense industrial base.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]
________________________________________________________________________

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl