U.S. EPA Honors 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year Award Winners in New

York and New Jersey

NEW YORK (March 26, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s

Region 2 is honoring 28 ENERGY STAR® partners for their outstanding

leadership in support of the clean energy transition. ENERGY STAR Award

Winners represent the program’s top partners and will be recognized at an

event in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, April 25.

“Public-private partnerships such as ENERGY STAR are essential to enabling

us to meet the historic opportunity that the President’s Inflation Reduction

Act provides,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I congratulate

this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for their innovation and leadership in

delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, protect

the climate, and contribute to a healthier environment for everyone.”

Today’s awards recognize leaders among the thousands of industrial,

commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including nearly 40% of

the Fortune 500®—that partner with EPA through the ENERGY STAR program. For

every $1 EPA spends to administer ENERGY STAR, these partners collectively add

$230 of their own investment. The result is: millions of ENERGY STAR certified

products, homes, apartments, buildings, and industrial plants across the

nation; utility rebate programs reaching 95% of American households; 4 billion

tons of greenhouse gas reductions; and $500 billion in cost savings.

Here are a few examples of how 2024 ENERGY STAR Award Winners in Region 2 are

taking action:

(New York, NY) BGO, a global real estate investment firm, has maintained a

long-standing commitment to energy efficiency, promoting its ENERGY STAR

partnership to internal and external stakeholders, and pursuing its

decarbonization goals. Sustained Excellence winner for 14 years.

(Princeton, NJ) Bristol Myers Squibb, a global biopharmaceutical company,

leveraged ENERGY STAR tools and resources to strengthen its energy program,

including earning ENERGY STAR certification for two pharmaceutical

manufacturing plants, and amplified its promotion of ENERGY STAR to strategic

suppliers. Sustained Excellence winner for 6 years.

(Melville, NY) Canon USA Inc., a consumer, business, and industrial imaging

solutions manufacturer, improved the energy efficiency of its ENERGY STAR

certified products by up to 15% through improved toners and power management

technologies. Sustained Excellence winner for 7 years.

(Poughkeepsie, NY) Central Hudson Gas & Electric, a utility in New York,

demonstrated the effectiveness of working with distributors to offer instant

discounts on ENERGY STAR certified heat pump water heaters through affiliate

contract networks, leading to this program approach becoming available to

other utilities in New York. Sustained Excellence winner for 3 years.

(New York, NY) Clarion Partners, a real estate investment firm, leveraged

ENERGY STAR resources to grow its comprehensive energy management program with

a focus on internal and external stakeholder engagement, and achieved ENERGY

STAR certification for 115 properties.

(New York, NY) CodeGreen Solutions, a real estate sustainability and energy

management company, used ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager to benchmark 100% of

its clients’ properties and produce analyses and roadmaps for compliance

with New York City’s Local Law 97. Sustained Excellence winner for 6 years.

(New York, NY) Colgate-Palmolive Company, a consumer products company,

leveraged ENERGY STAR Treasure Hunts at four facilities to identify more than

5,700 MMBtu in savings. Sustained Excellence winner for 12 years.

(New York, NY) Columbia Property Trust, a publicly listed real estate

investment trust, leveraged ENERGY STAR resources to grow its comprehensive

energy management program, with a focus on engagement with its tenants around

energy efficiency. Sustained Excellence winner for 2 years.

(Corning, NY) Corning Incorporated, a manufacturer of specialty glass,

ceramics, and advanced optical products, advanced energy management by

leveraging ENERGY STAR tools and resources across domestic and global

operations and reinforcing identification of energy projects by all employees.

Sustained Excellence winner for 8 years.

(New York, NY) Empire State Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust,

demonstrated an ongoing commitment to energy management and ENERGY STAR,

leveraging its partnership to promote best practices and undertaking several

new initiatives as it executes its decarbonization strategy. Sustained

Excellence winner for 1 year.

(Englewood Cliffs, NY) LG Electronics, Inc., a home appliance, consumer

electronics, and mobile communications manufacturer, offered 437 ENERGY STAR

certified models, up from 388 in 2022, across multiple product categories,

with their sales representing 84% of total 2023 revenues. Excellence winner

for 9 years.

(New York, NY) Link Logistics Real Estate, an owner-operated firm of supply

chain real estate, used an innovative campaign to acquire tenant data to more

than double the number of its properties benchmarking in ENERGY STAR Portfolio

Manager and certifying 51 properties as ENERGY STAR. Sustained Excellence

winner for 1 year.

(Mount Laurel, NJ) MaGrann Associates, a home energy rating company, certified

nearly 1,700 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2023, for a total of more than 57,000

homes since 1997. Sustained Excellence winner for 5 years.

(Rahway, NJ) Merck & Co., Inc., a global pharmaceutical company, employed

ENERGY STAR strategies and resources to support the company’s 2023

commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative and its achievement of

Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reductions. Sustained Excellence winner for 17

years.

(New York, NY) MetLife, Inc., a global financial services company,

demonstrated ongoing dedication to corporate sustainability, leveraging the

ENERGY STAR program to achieve its energy efficiency and decarbonization goals

and engaging internal and external stakeholders on energy management best

practices. Sustained Excellence winner for 4 years.

(Trenton, NJ) New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, a regulatory agency

overseeing the state’s Clean Energy Program, incentivized more than 3,900

ENERGY STAR certified homes and apartments, for a total of more than 92,000

residential units since joining the program in 2001. Sustained Excellence

winner for 12 years.

(New York, NY) Nuveen Real Estate, a real estate investment management firm,

demonstrated outstanding energy management across its portfolio, expanded on

its decarbonization planning, and maintained its dedication to ENERGY STAR.

Sustained Excellence winner for 15 years.

(Pearl River, NY) Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a gas and electric

utility in New York, made it easier to purchase ENERGY STAR certified heat

pump water heaters by adding discounts at point of sale to their incentive

program, saving an estimated 700 MMBtu and more than doubling the savings

achieved in 2022.

(Newark, NJ) Panasonic Eco Systems North America, a provider of sustainable

technology solutions, including ventilation and indoor air quality solutions,

put ENERGY STAR certification front and center in its education on healthy

homes and indoor air quality, while leading the industry with 99% of its 2023

sales consisting of ENERGY STAR certified models. Sustained Excellence winner

for 12 years.

(New York, NY) Paramount Group, Inc., a real estate investment trust,

demonstrated a commitment to energy management and ENERGY STAR, leveraging

ENERGY STAR tools, resources, and recognition opportunities to promote best

practices to internal and external audiences. Sustained Excellence winner for

1 year.

(Newark, NJ) PSE&G, a gas and electric utility in New Jersey, enhanced program

offerings for its instant discount ENERGY STAR heating and cooling program,

resulting in the sale of 7,900 certified products and energy savings of more

than 1,900 MWh and 580,000 therms. Sustained Excellence winner for 4 years.

(Springfield, NJ) ReVireo, a home energy rating company, certified nearly 400

homes as ENERGY STAR in 2023, for a total of more than 8,000 homes since 2011.

(Uniondale, NY) RXR, a real estate owner, investor, and operator, integrated

ENERGY STAR into several aspects of its energy management program and promoted

ENERGY STAR recognition and energy performance metrics to its tenants and

internal stakeholders..

(Ridgefield Park, NJ) Samsung Electronics, a manufacturer of home appliance,

consumer electronics, and mobile communications, increased its ENERGY STAR

certified product offerings by 15% to 549 products and those product

efficiency improvements have helped consumers avoid more than 350 million

metric tons of CO2 emissions, which is equivalent to taking more than 77

million cars off the road for a year. Sustained Excellence winner for 12

years.

(New York, NY) SL Green Realty Corp., a fully integrated real estate

investment trust, promoted ENERGY STAR tools and best practices to internal

and external stakeholders, and advanced its decarbonization initiatives.

Sustained Excellence winner for 12 years.

(New York, NY) Tishman Speyer, a real estate owner, developer, and operator,

maintained its robust energy management plan across its portfolio, advanced

its decarbonization planning, and implemented internal education programs that

leverage ENERGY STAR tools and resources. Sustained Excellence winner for 8

years.

(Basking Ridge, NJ) Verizon, a telecommunications company, increased the

average ENERGY STAR score and reduced its source energy use intensity by 2.9%

across 1,378 properties since 2022. Sustained Excellence winner for 10 years.

(New York, NY) Vornado Realty Trust, a fully integrated real estate investment

trust, maintained its robust energy management program, advanced its

decarbonization strategy, and consistently promoted ENERGY STAR and energy

efficiency programs throughout its organization and to its tenants. Sustained

Excellence winner for 9 years.

Read more about the ENERGY STAR Awards and all 2024 ENERGY STAR Award

Winners’ achievements.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency,

providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and

businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial,

commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership

with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving

energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped

American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs

and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas

reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be

found at http://www.energystar.gov/impacts

Follow EPA Region 2 on X and visit our Facebook page. For more information

about EPA Region 2, visit our website.

