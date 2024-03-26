(AGENPARL) - Roma, 26 Marzo 2024

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna, Latvian Foreign Minister Karins, and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

Readout

March 25, 2024

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins, and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and the Baltic foreign ministers affirmed the strength of the NATO Alliance and its role in ensuring security and prosperity in Europe, noting in particular the importance of securing NATO’s eastern flank. The Secretary also congratulated the three foreign ministers on their upcoming 20th anniversary in the Alliance. The Secretary and the foreign ministers underlined that the United States, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania stand united in support of Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s aggression and are committed to holding Russia accountable.

