Public Schedule – March 26, 2024

March 25, 2024

****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****

*_SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN_*

***9:00 a.m. *Secretary Blinken meets with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein at the Department of State.

*(CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

“Final access time for video cameras, stills, and writers is 8:20 a.m. at the 23rd Street entrance.”

“The camera spray will be streamed live on the Department homepage [ https://www.state.gov ]” “and YouTube Channel [ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ZhpmNnLxlOYipqh8wbM3A ]”.

*11:00 a.m. *Secretary Blinken meets with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu at the Department of State.

*(CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

“Final access time for video cameras, stills, and writers is 10:20 a.m. at the 23rd Street entrance.”

“The camera spray will be streamed live on the Department homepage [ https://www.state.gov ]”” and YouTube Channel [ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ZhpmNnLxlOYipqh8wbM3A ]”.

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY KURT M. CAMPBELL_*

*__**10:30 a.m.* Deputy Secretary Campbell meets with Paraguayan Foreign Minister Rubén Dario Ramírez Lezcano at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA_*

Deputy Secretary Verma has no public appointments.

*_ACTING UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS JOHN BASS_*

*__*Acting Under Secretary Bass attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR PUBLIC DIPLOMACY AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS ELIZABETH M. ALLEN_*

*10:30 a.m.* Under Secretary Allen meets with European Commission Vice President Věra Jourová at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS JAMES O’BRIEN_*

*__**12:15 p.m. *Assistant Secretary O’Brien meets with French Political Director Frédéric Mondoloni at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*3:30 p.m. *Assistant Secretary O’Brien meets with International Commission on Missing Persons Chair Thomas Miller and Director General Kathryne Bomberger at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*4:30 p.m.* Assistant Secretary O’Brien meets with Serbian Ambassador to the United States Marko Ðurić at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONFLICT STABILIZATION OPERATIONS ANNE WITKOWSKY_*

Assistant Secretary Witkowsky is on travel to Mozambique, Kenya, and Ethiopia [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-witkowskys-travel-to-mozambique-ethiopia-and-kenya/ ] from March 17-26, 2024.

*_BRIEFING SCHEDULE_*

*1:15 p.m. *Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

(*OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)*

