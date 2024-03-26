(AGENPARL) - Roma, 26 Marzo 2024

Issued: Mar 26, 2024 (3:52pm EDT)

EPA visits Halfmoon Creek Watershed in Centre County, PA to learn more about

local conservation efforts, water quality improvements

PHILADELPHIA (March 26, 2024) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz visited Centre County, Pennsylvania to see

first-hand the positive impact ClearWater Conservancy is having on local and

downstream water quality.

Joining staff from the Conservancy, Ortiz viewed several conservation sites in

the Halfmoon Creek Watershed, discussing how the Conservancy works to identify

opportunities, is leveraging increased federal funds available through the

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and how even small projects can change water

quality.

“From Centre County to the Chesapeake Bay, we’re seeing the positive

impact organizations like ClearWater Conservancy are having on water quality,

both locally and downstream,” said Ortiz. “Every mile of stream restored,

every bank stabilized, and every riparian buffer planted makes a difference.

It’s remarkable to see how federal dollars, partnerships, and a vision can

deliver tangible solutions to intractable problems.”

Last year, EPA awarded over $430,000 in Section 319 grants for Halfmoon

Creek’s Watershed Implementation Plan. This type of funding is used to

address non-point source pollution, typically from agriculture or stormwater,

in areas that have an approved watershed plan.

Ortiz team ended the tour at the Radzwich Farm, situated along the Beaver

Branch of Spruce Creek. Beginning in 2017, ClearWater worked with several

partners, including the Radzwich Family, to restore and stabilize 3.8 acres of

stream bank, plant a riparian buffer, and install fencing and livestock

crossings that allowed animals access to all pastures but kept them out of the

stream. Removing livestock from streams is good for both stream and herd

health and prevents sediment and nutrients from flowing downstream where it

can ultimately make its way to the Chesapeake Bay.

Donnan Stoicovy, Interim Executive Director, “Having the opportunity to

personally show EPA leadership the work we’re doing in Centre County – from

partnering with landowners to getting federal dollars on the ground – is a

testament to the commitment this administration has to the environment. From

Spruce Creek down to the Bay, we’re working hard and we’re working

together to improve our waters.”

ClearWater Conservancy’s mission is to conserve and restore natural

resources through land conservation, water resources stewardship, and

environmental outreach across Central Pennsylvania. Since 1980, the

organization has conserved over 3,100 acres of land through easements and

ownership, while working to repair streams, stabilize banks, and restore the

natural landscape.

