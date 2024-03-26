(AGENPARL) – mar 26 marzo 2024 Issued: Mar 26, 2024 (3:52pm EDT)
If you wish to unsubscribe please do so
here: http://url6130.epa.mediaroom.com/ls/click?upn=u001.iqz6hAvLdUl-2FaSixKUG3iyFJBsxNAroAZOQ1BID8fKIiLAUfJX2sQlhu1tzKAOIu-2BU84uzAzSpWvmWyHnsNJDRYXWx5dlMz75Zp9ch-2BQlG6mQHPYjReZhS13hvd5qOopXnYr_-2B0Ok6Af7hyz7Kqg6CR74pYblAA1WjrUjKSJUAiv3NOub0DC4O7JPWGxIlQ7kBB-2FSOoiiowQJ2QVGNzgjb1LLnEgr-2Faqi-2F476CVAA2jgVXQa1if48l7XMIiiXzVSSQqrCe-2BPk3QJax3Q3-2Fa4N91LzWpXhT-2FDSGFDIicU5w4laI7yYugCbsADoqTFPrKLFrZQIHylCQkvUKOaAwBlKQGPm8x5Y1K-2F2CvuZg-2FVkOGvZ3zec9hgxax1tf1WbNo3wn80T2UepzxBFT35SBKT78XPaGA-3D-3D
EPA visits Halfmoon Creek Watershed in Centre County, PA to learn more about
local conservation efforts, water quality improvements
PHILADELPHIA (March 26, 2024) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz visited Centre County, Pennsylvania to see
first-hand the positive impact ClearWater Conservancy is having on local and
downstream water quality.
Joining staff from the Conservancy, Ortiz viewed several conservation sites in
the Halfmoon Creek Watershed, discussing how the Conservancy works to identify
opportunities, is leveraging increased federal funds available through the
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and how even small projects can change water
quality.
“From Centre County to the Chesapeake Bay, we’re seeing the positive
impact organizations like ClearWater Conservancy are having on water quality,
both locally and downstream,” said Ortiz. “Every mile of stream restored,
every bank stabilized, and every riparian buffer planted makes a difference.
It’s remarkable to see how federal dollars, partnerships, and a vision can
deliver tangible solutions to intractable problems.”
Last year, EPA awarded over $430,000 in Section 319 grants for Halfmoon
Creek’s Watershed Implementation Plan. This type of funding is used to
address non-point source pollution, typically from agriculture or stormwater,
in areas that have an approved watershed plan.
Ortiz team ended the tour at the Radzwich Farm, situated along the Beaver
Branch of Spruce Creek. Beginning in 2017, ClearWater worked with several
partners, including the Radzwich Family, to restore and stabilize 3.8 acres of
stream bank, plant a riparian buffer, and install fencing and livestock
crossings that allowed animals access to all pastures but kept them out of the
stream. Removing livestock from streams is good for both stream and herd
health and prevents sediment and nutrients from flowing downstream where it
can ultimately make its way to the Chesapeake Bay.
Donnan Stoicovy, Interim Executive Director, “Having the opportunity to
personally show EPA leadership the work we’re doing in Centre County – from
partnering with landowners to getting federal dollars on the ground – is a
testament to the commitment this administration has to the environment. From
Spruce Creek down to the Bay, we’re working hard and we’re working
together to improve our waters.”
ClearWater Conservancy’s mission is to conserve and restore natural
resources through land conservation, water resources stewardship, and
environmental outreach across Central Pennsylvania. Since 1980, the
organization has conserved over 3,100 acres of land through easements and
ownership, while working to repair streams, stabilize banks, and restore the
natural landscape.
To unsubscribe or change your settings click here:
http://url6130.epa.mediaroom.com/ls/click?upn=u001.iqz6hAvLdUl-2FaSixKUG3iyFJBsxNAroAZOQ1BID8fKKhIILjisBDEktm3-2BIos9X6wNYtqbYiP1ebhFH1OXxFjKVk4jCNuBOzJI6u-2FZWnGlUggv4TZdGQFHHMzUjhAdWO5xaENSaSdoM5T4gsK0C78A-3D-3DlrTu_-2B0Ok6Af7hyz7Kqg6CR74pYblAA1WjrUjKSJUAiv3NOub0DC4O7JPWGxIlQ7kBB-2FSOoiiowQJ2QVGNzgjb1LLnEgr-2Faqi-2F476CVAA2jgVXQYE-2FwP1Jlh4wiaK5WKOqtaz3e3eh5OEGnPPDJgimPfwJ-2BEuQVGi83gcreHRk83KSTSu2A0-2FiP5o4B25Lv0Bt-2FmJPoIwkiWWYGfMDjY6Bxg2JlwR7Io7JHk5gzkPVAEhy1usESDsIX9JJbGA4aLRNY5HOToQulr5dZztX0VR5yPu1A-3D-3D
(AGENPARL) – mar 26 marzo 2024 Issued: Mar 26, 2024 (3:52pm EDT)