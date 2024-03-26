(AGENPARL) - Roma, 26 Marzo 2024

mar 26 marzo 2024

EPA Administrator Regan and USAID Administrator Power Formalize Partnership to

Advance Environmental Protection Around the World

WASHINGTON – Today, March 26, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Administrator Michael S. Regan and U.S. Agency for International Development

Administrator Samantha Power signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that

formalizes the leaders’ joint commitment to cooperate in tackling the

challenges of climate change, air and water pollution, lead poisoning, and

recycling of materials from plastics and electronic waste, and encouraging the

responsible management of critical minerals. The meeting occurred after

Administrator Regan’s recent Mission to Africa where he reinforced EPA’s

commitment to partner with leaders, young people, and advocates to address

many of these same challenges.

“EPA greatly values our long history of environmental cooperation with

USAID,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Administrator Power is a

true champion for environmental protection across the world. Under her

leadership, EPA is proud to work alongside USAID to work with developing

countries to achieve high public health standards, strengthen environmental

governance, and advance the values of environmental justice and equity.”

Globally, approximately 1 in 3 children have elevated blood lead levels, and

lead poisoning kills at least 1.6 million people each year with the vast

majority of these deaths in low- and middle- income countries. Administrator

Power is advocating for a global drive to support low- and middle-income

countries in rolling out and enforcing binding regulations to curtail lead in

consumer goods like paint, spices, and cosmetics. In January, USAID joined EPA

in supporting the global partnership to eliminate lead paint.

Administrator Regan recently returned from Africa, where he met with national

leaders, young people and advocates to develop shared solutions to

environmental challenges, including air and water pollution, management of

plastic waste and electronic waste recycling. EPA will be working with USAID

to share appropriate U.S. best practices in low- and medium-income

countries.

Another shared priority is the responsible and sustainable management of

critical minerals. As the world transitions to green energy sources and we

scale clean energy supply chains, demand for critical minerals that power

these technologies could benefit millions through inclusive, sustainable

economic growth, if mined responsibly. EPA and USAID are collaborating to

advance strong standards and safeguards for the sustainable mining of critical

minerals around the world.

EPA and USAID have a history of effective collaboration on some of the

world’s biggest environmental issues. Together, USAID and EPA are ready to

build on our history of collaboration, bringing together EPA’s wealth of

knowledge and technical expertise and USAID’s international leadership and

in-country presence and programs to build capacity to protect health and the

environment and advance a freer and more equitable world.

