(AGENPARL) – mar 26 marzo 2024 Issued: Mar 26, 2024 (4:47pm EDT)
If you wish to unsubscribe please do so
here: http://url6130.epa.mediaroom.com/ls/click?upn=u001.iqz6hAvLdUl-2FaSixKUG3iyFJBsxNAroAZOQ1BID8fKIiLAUfJX2sQlhu1tzKAOIu-2BU84uzAzSpWvmWyHnsNJDRYXWx5dlMz75Zp9ch-2BQlG6mQHPYjReZhS13hvd5qOopeuop_-2B0Ok6Af7hyz7Kqg6CR74pYblAA1WjrUjKSJUAiv3NOub0DC4O7JPWGxIlQ7kBB-2FS9Zf5dtOUADdcsQmigEs4U9nEE-2Fluzw-2BVTCztp4sqX3fUxZh2hfjgFHp-2B0Se02-2FpdqRKyUaoQrBVS-2B5nF15SyHlfpy1OzjQgx54SRauQqZxlxjRExvvRehP8NY4W-2FPrJ4EkdBHEUiF1mjRCEIia0EP7u90LuC-2FkvEqqeZRWLr4SE6Txxz4pMSN6f8vw0GCX72HDOpcDowp5haglvFI9joJA-3D-3D
EPA Administrator Regan and USAID Administrator Power Formalize Partnership to
Advance Environmental Protection Around the World
WASHINGTON – Today, March 26, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Administrator Michael S. Regan and U.S. Agency for International Development
Administrator Samantha Power signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that
formalizes the leaders’ joint commitment to cooperate in tackling the
challenges of climate change, air and water pollution, lead poisoning, and
recycling of materials from plastics and electronic waste, and encouraging the
responsible management of critical minerals. The meeting occurred after
Administrator Regan’s recent Mission to Africa where he reinforced EPA’s
commitment to partner with leaders, young people, and advocates to address
many of these same challenges.
“EPA greatly values our long history of environmental cooperation with
USAID,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Administrator Power is a
true champion for environmental protection across the world. Under her
leadership, EPA is proud to work alongside USAID to work with developing
countries to achieve high public health standards, strengthen environmental
governance, and advance the values of environmental justice and equity.”
Globally, approximately 1 in 3 children have elevated blood lead levels, and
lead poisoning kills at least 1.6 million people each year with the vast
majority of these deaths in low- and middle- income countries. Administrator
Power is advocating for a global drive to support low- and middle-income
countries in rolling out and enforcing binding regulations to curtail lead in
consumer goods like paint, spices, and cosmetics. In January, USAID joined EPA
in supporting the global partnership to eliminate lead paint.
Administrator Regan recently returned from Africa, where he met with national
leaders, young people and advocates to develop shared solutions to
environmental challenges, including air and water pollution, management of
plastic waste and electronic waste recycling. EPA will be working with USAID
to share appropriate U.S. best practices in low- and medium-income
countries.
Another shared priority is the responsible and sustainable management of
critical minerals. As the world transitions to green energy sources and we
scale clean energy supply chains, demand for critical minerals that power
these technologies could benefit millions through inclusive, sustainable
economic growth, if mined responsibly. EPA and USAID are collaborating to
advance strong standards and safeguards for the sustainable mining of critical
minerals around the world.
EPA and USAID have a history of effective collaboration on some of the
world’s biggest environmental issues. Together, USAID and EPA are ready to
build on our history of collaboration, bringing together EPA’s wealth of
knowledge and technical expertise and USAID’s international leadership and
in-country presence and programs to build capacity to protect health and the
environment and advance a freer and more equitable world.
To unsubscribe or change your settings click here:
http://url6130.epa.mediaroom.com/ls/click?upn=u001.iqz6hAvLdUl-2FaSixKUG3iyFJBsxNAroAZOQ1BID8fKKhIILjisBDEktm3-2BIos9X6CR1AQnPj0RhSgMlVYlAYrQLNKIACHALZyfOvcIa8zg1VhaPERn3od9psyD3QQPogVupbTCi1-2BmQM6z3SscNQyA-3D-3DLQ41_-2B0Ok6Af7hyz7Kqg6CR74pYblAA1WjrUjKSJUAiv3NOub0DC4O7JPWGxIlQ7kBB-2FS9Zf5dtOUADdcsQmigEs4U9nEE-2Fluzw-2BVTCztp4sqX3cFnrBEiFAJJ-2Fa348t5evas7AafBcIxOnTq4V-2Bgycfc6ttsdrTCQFNyy6Ww54-2B1BbaTyxxPD5s-2FxywSuULBvFRvZGjhgyOvsClULbrO6TEJNdGDby8itpoW22MuqPbpUfjiCJw4ZgLHGPxn0DYo-2F9JvEQ5AxgOKjnxLEQD-2BWr0wZQ-3D-3D
(AGENPARL) – mar 26 marzo 2024 Issued: Mar 26, 2024 (4:47pm EDT)