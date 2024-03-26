(AGENPARL) - Roma, 26 Marzo 2024

Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene

Readout

March 25, 2024

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell met with Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai in Ulaanbaatar on March 22 to discuss cooperation on bilateral, regional, and global issues. The Deputy Secretary highlighted deepening U.S.-Mongolia political, economic, and people-to-people ties, and the enduring values that bind our two countries as Indo-Pacific democracies. The United States is investing in the relationship through development projects such as the joint $462 million Millennium Challenge Corporation water compact; assistance programs like USAID’s $900,000 support to Mongolian communities negatively affected by severe winter weather; and our partnerships on space, critical minerals supply chains, and renewable energy solutions. The Deputy Secretary further underscored robust U.S. support for English-language instruction and capacity building in Mongolia.

In Ulaanbaatar, the Deputy Secretary also met with Foreign Minister Battsetseg and Ministry of Foreign Affairs State Secretary Ankhbayar, held a roundtable with space and technology executives, and visited a woman-owned cashmere factory supported by a $5 million loan from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

The Deputy Secretary’s visit to Ulaanbaatar, part of his first overseas trip since assuming office, highlighted the Strategic Third Neighbor Partnership between the United States and Mongolia and the enduring friendship between the American and Mongolian people.

