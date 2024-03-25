(AGENPARL) - Roma, 25 Marzo 2024

Wednesday: EPA to Announce a $4,000,000 SWIFR Grant for the City of Austin

DALLAS, TEXAS (March 25, 2024) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance will be joined by EPA Deputy Assistant Administrator Cliff Villa, Mayor of Austin Kirk Watson, Director of Austin Resource Recovery Richard McHale, Congressman Greg Casar and Congressman Lloyd Doggett’s staff to celebrate EPA’s SWIFR grant of $4,000,000 to the City of Austin to construct a new reuse warehouse.

DATE: Wednesday, March 27^th

LOCATION: Austin City Hall – Press Room 301 W. 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701

TIME: 10:30 – 11:30 AM

WHO:

· Dr. Earthea Nance, Regional Administrator, EPA Region 6

· Cliff Villa, Deputy Assistant Administrator, Office of Land and Emergency Management, EPA HQ

· Kirk Preston Watson, Mayor, City of Austin

· Richard McHale, Director, Austin Resource Recovery (ARR)

· Greg Casar, Congressman, House of Representatives – TX35

· Staff from Lloyd Doggett, Congressman, House of Representatives – TX37

______________________

