United States Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice Cormier Smith Visits Lithuania

While in Lithuania, Special Representative Cormier Smith will also meet with local government officials and civil society leaders, including members of the Karaite, Tatar, Jewish, Roma and other marginalized racial and ethnic communities to discuss recognition and preservation of cultural traditions, economic empowerment, and ways to foster greater social cohesion and political integration of marginalized racial and ethnic communities.

The United States is steadfastly committed to advancing the human rights of members of marginalized racial, ethnic, and Indigenous communities, including people of African descent, and building global partnerships to combat systemic racism, antisemitism, discrimination, and xenophobia globally.

