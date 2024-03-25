(AGENPARL) – lun 25 marzo 2024 Issued: Mar 25, 2024 (3:23pm EDT)
Readout from state convening to discuss cybersecurity and the water sector
WASHINGTON – As a follow up to the letter from National Security Advisor
Jake Sullivan and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael
S. Regan to Governors, on March 21, 2024, Anne Neuberger, Deputy National
Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies and Janet McCabe, EPA
Deputy Administrator, met with state and local officials from across the
United States to discuss cybersecurity of the water sector. The meeting
highlighted the urgency of states’ acting to improve the cybersecurity of
water systems to protect our nations’ water resources from potential
cyberattacks by foreign governments and associated criminal entities.
“The nation’s water systems face cyber threats from criminals and
countries alike,” said Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for
Cyber and Emerging Technologies. “We must lock our digital doors to meet the
threat. The Biden-Harris Administration has issued cybersecurity best
practices and made available free tools and services to help companies
operating critical infrastructure act quickly.”
“Cybersecurity is not the sole responsibility of one single water system,
one single state, or the federal government. Instead, cybersecurity is a
collective responsibility,” said Janet McCabe, EPA Deputy Administrator.
“EPA has an important role, and it’s critical that we work together with
our state partners to help set a course toward cyber-resilience that will
deliver essential protections across the country.”
During the meeting, officials from several states outlined actions that they
are currently taking to protect their water systems. There was discussion of
current state programs in place and lessons learned from these experiences.
Many states relayed challenges associated with cyber vulnerability including
barriers such as finding the appropriate technical expertise. EPA and the
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) also shared
information about existing state coordination and resources available to
assist states in assessing and addressing vulnerabilities. States and federal
partners will continue to work together to share best practices and facilitate
connections to reduce barriers.
At the meeting, Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger requested that
each state share a cybersecurity plan by May 20, 2024. The cybersecurity plans
should include details for how states are working with both drinking water and
wastewater systems to determine where they are vulnerable to cyberattacks and
what actions they are taking to build in cybersecurity protections. DNSA
Neuberger encouraged states to tap into EPA and CISA’s resources to support
their work. For more information visit the Water and Wastewater Cybersecurity
website.
Finally, EPA outlined actions being taken to establish a Water Sector
Cybersecurity Task Force to identify near-term actions and strategies to
reduce the risk of water systems nationwide to cyberattacks.
For information about EPA’s cybersecurity program, visit EPA’s
Cybersecurity for the Water Sector website.
