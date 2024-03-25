Public Schedule – March 25, 2024 (Updated)

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 25 Marzo 2024

Office of the Spokesperson

****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****

*_SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN_*

*11:00 a.m. *Secretary Blinken meets with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Latvian Foreign Minister Krišjānis Kariņš, and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis at the Department of State.

*(CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

*”Final access time for video cameras, stills, and writers is 8:20 a.m. at the 23rd Street entrance.

The camera spray will be streamed live on the Department homepage [ https://www.state.gov/ ] and YouTube Channel [ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ZhpmNnLxlOYipqh8wbM3A ].”

*1:00 p.m. *Secretary Blinken meets with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son at the Department of State.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

*3:15 p.m. *Secretary Blinken meets with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY KURT M. CAMPBELL_*__

*12:45 p.m.* Deputy Secretary Campbell meets with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*6:30 p.m. *Deputy Secretary Campbell meets with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in Washington, D.C.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA_*

Deputy Secretary Verma attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*_ACTING UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS JOHN BASS_*

Acting Under Secretary Bass attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS JAMES O’BRIEN_*

*1:00 p.m.* Assistant Secretary O’Brien attends a lunch celebrating the opening of the Washington, D.C. office of the European Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, D.C.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*

*6:30 p.m.* Assistant Secretary O’Brien attends a dinner in honor of Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, hosted by Estonian Ambassador to the United States Kristjan Prikk, in Washington, D.C.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)__*

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONFLICT STABILIZATION OPERATIONS ANNE WITKOWSKY_*

Assistant Secretary Witkowsky is on travel to Mozambique, Kenya, and Ethiopia [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-witkowskys-travel-to-mozambique-ethiopia-and-kenya/ ] from March 17-26, 2024.

*_BRIEFING SCHEDULE_*

*12:30 p.m. *Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

(*OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

*”The Department Press Briefing will be streamed live on the Department homepage [ https://www.state.gov/ ] and YouTube Channel [ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ZhpmNnLxlOYipqh8wbM3A ].”

