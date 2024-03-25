(AGENPARL) – lun 25 marzo 2024 Issued: Mar 25, 2024 (2:45pm EDT)
If you wish to unsubscribe please do so
here: http://url6130.epa.mediaroom.com/ls/click?upn=u001.iqz6hAvLdUl-2FaSixKUG3iyFJBsxNAroAZOQ1BID8fKIiLAUfJX2sQlhu1tzKAOIu-2BU84uzAzSpWvmWyHnsNJDRYXWx5dlMz75Zp9ch-2BQlG6mQHPYjReZhS13hvd5qOopKnNx_-2B0Ok6Af7hyz7Kqg6CR74pYblAA1WjrUjKSJUAiv3NOub0DC4O7JPWGxIlQ7kBB-2FScleYBKHA9I7gZWYXqs404zSji3XX4Dc0fyZm2Exq3wn-2FiX-2F3YeEATeYRXZpFpHVSHVKtervsvJkM-2Fbrba5a9-2F51kD8w-2BnwPuwg6Jub35Q0Ee-2FkorePXtW9YBge-2Bh3mSb6MDyekh-2BRRus9opgMjHpphWA1hknNs1zX5tOTht6HW93W9hKeUsa-2FwBL23mM18GxLZJO45KLtp-2FY6O2H2QbGPQ-3D-3D
EPA issues PFAS test order as part of National Testing Strategy
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued the fourth
Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) test order requiring testing on per- and
polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) under EPA’s National PFAS Testing
Strategy, the latest action taken under EPA’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap to
confront contamination from “forever chemicals” nationwide.
This action orders the 3M Company and Wacker Chemical Corporation to conduct
and submit testing on the physical-chemical properties of
2-(N-Methylperfluoro-1-octanesulfonamido)ethanol (NMeFOSE) (Chemical Abstract
Service Reference Number: 24448-09-7), including testing on the health effects
following inhalation of this chemical. NMeFOSE has been used widely in
product, including clothing and carpet treatments as well as furniture
coatings (paint and varnish). NMeFOSE has been found in the air and in
biosolids, which are a byproduct of the water treatment processes often used
on agricultural fields as fertilizer. Studies have also demonstrated that
NMeFOSE can accumulate in indoor dust and air, as well as in outdoor
environmental media.
“Communities across the country need information about whether or not PFAS
are in our air and water, and any health risks caused by these
chemicals,” said Assistant Administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety
and Pollution Prevention Michal Freedhoff. “This year, we’re continuing
to use test orders to gather data about the health effects of PFAS so that we
can take any necessary action to protect people and the environment.”
After thoroughly examining existing hazard and exposure data, EPA has
concluded that NMeFOSE may present an unreasonable risk of injury to health or
the environment. The potential hazards from exposure to this chemical could
include damage to the nervous system and immune system, as well as cancer.
The test order will help EPA better understand the potential hazards and
potential exposures associated with NMeFOSE.
The information EPA receives under this order will not only improve the
Agency’s understanding of human health effects of NMeFOSE, but also potential
health effects of more than 100 PFAS that are structurally similar to NMeFOSE
and add to the agency’s overall understanding fo this category of PFAS.
The companies subject to the test order may either conduct the tests as
described in the order, or provide EPA with existing information that they
believe EPA did not identify in its search, but which satisfies the order
requirements.
EPA encourages companies to jointly conduct testing to avoid unnecessary
duplication of tests and will also consider possible combinations of tests
that cover all required endpoints to diminish the amount of time, animal
subjects and costs required.
The order employs a tiered testing process, as TSCA requires. The order is
effective today, March 25, 2024. The results of all the first-tier testing are
required to be submitted to EPA within one year of the effective date of the
order and will inform the decision as to which additional tests are necessary.
The order and any data submitted in response to this order will be made
publicly available on EPA’s website and in the applicable docket on the
Regulations.gov page, subject to confidentiality considerations under TSCA
section 14.
PFAS National Testing Strategy
In the National PFAS Testing Strategy, EPA assigned PFAS into smaller
categories based on similarities in structure, physical-chemical properties,
and existing toxicity data. EPA is issuing test orders for PFAS in specific
categories that lack toxicity data to inform EPA’s understanding of the
potential effects on human health and the environment.
As EPA continues to further develop this strategy, refine its universe and
categorization of PFAS, and consider stakeholder feedback, the agency also
plans to increase the weight it places on the potential for exposures when
identifying specific PFAS that would require testing.
Section 4 Test Orders
Developing Section 4 test orders is a complex and resource-intensive process
involving many scientific and regulatory considerations, as explained in
this Overview of Activities Involved in Issuing a TSCA Section 4 Order. Given
the complexity of the testing requirements, a broad spectrum of experts across
the agency worked to determine testing methodology and needs, as well as
address other details of drafting and issuing an order, such as assessing the
economic burden of an order.
Additionally, one order often applies to multiple companies. EPA must identify
these companies and their associated points of contact. To improve the
transparency of the process, EPA also works to resolve confidential business
information claims that could prevent EPA from publicly connecting the company
to the chemical substance prior to issuing test orders.
View the test order issued today and other Section 4 test orders.
Learn more about the National PFAS Testing Strategy.
To unsubscribe or change your settings click here:
http://url6130.epa.mediaroom.com/ls/click?upn=u001.iqz6hAvLdUl-2FaSixKUG3iyFJBsxNAroAZOQ1BID8fKKhIILjisBDEktm3-2BIos9X6bYUilC83oFelQFto4WCrX3mf63-2BAEbl8UsMf28x7cNSAf5L30KGZqwyXGXtVPVrSXOFuPRhLF0Jn2tnaNAF-2BSQ-3D-3DYCrT_-2B0Ok6Af7hyz7Kqg6CR74pYblAA1WjrUjKSJUAiv3NOub0DC4O7JPWGxIlQ7kBB-2FScleYBKHA9I7gZWYXqs404zSji3XX4Dc0fyZm2Exq3wn-2BIWUfQa5uSmt9RK7IUN8YumNJ-2BYxD7UJL2aTYwsUPx1DGB6EBiB1Giv7iqmN6WGkYSRfd3e6vibBOIPvmEVY6J1LsA7ErTRBRxvmO-2F4QN3eYQC4vEk7As9GREHzdiUL1HYx6X6wYCHyskt1fwKVyl4ciJfYbGKXXtyCI-2BrTMY7g-3D-3D
(AGENPARL) – lun 25 marzo 2024 Issued: Mar 25, 2024 (2:45pm EDT)