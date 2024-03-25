(AGENPARL) - Roma, 25 Marzo 2024

lun 25 marzo 2024

EPA issues PFAS test order as part of National Testing Strategy

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued the fourth

Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) test order requiring testing on per- and

polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) under EPA’s National PFAS Testing

Strategy, the latest action taken under EPA’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap to

confront contamination from “forever chemicals” nationwide.

This action orders the 3M Company and Wacker Chemical Corporation to conduct

and submit testing on the physical-chemical properties of

2-(N-Methylperfluoro-1-octanesulfonamido)ethanol (NMeFOSE) (Chemical Abstract

Service Reference Number: 24448-09-7), including testing on the health effects

following inhalation of this chemical. NMeFOSE has been used widely in

product, including clothing and carpet treatments as well as furniture

coatings (paint and varnish). NMeFOSE has been found in the air and in

biosolids, which are a byproduct of the water treatment processes often used

on agricultural fields as fertilizer. Studies have also demonstrated that

NMeFOSE can accumulate in indoor dust and air, as well as in outdoor

environmental media.

“Communities across the country need information about whether or not PFAS

are in our air and water, and any health risks caused by these

chemicals,” said Assistant Administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety

and Pollution Prevention Michal Freedhoff. “This year, we’re continuing

to use test orders to gather data about the health effects of PFAS so that we

can take any necessary action to protect people and the environment.”

After thoroughly examining existing hazard and exposure data, EPA has

concluded that NMeFOSE may present an unreasonable risk of injury to health or

the environment. The potential hazards from exposure to this chemical could

include damage to the nervous system and immune system, as well as cancer.

The test order will help EPA better understand the potential hazards and

potential exposures associated with NMeFOSE.

The information EPA receives under this order will not only improve the

Agency’s understanding of human health effects of NMeFOSE, but also potential

health effects of more than 100 PFAS that are structurally similar to NMeFOSE

and add to the agency’s overall understanding fo this category of PFAS.

The companies subject to the test order may either conduct the tests as

described in the order, or provide EPA with existing information that they

believe EPA did not identify in its search, but which satisfies the order

requirements.

EPA encourages companies to jointly conduct testing to avoid unnecessary

duplication of tests and will also consider possible combinations of tests

that cover all required endpoints to diminish the amount of time, animal

subjects and costs required.

The order employs a tiered testing process, as TSCA requires. The order is

effective today, March 25, 2024. The results of all the first-tier testing are

required to be submitted to EPA within one year of the effective date of the

order and will inform the decision as to which additional tests are necessary.

The order and any data submitted in response to this order will be made

publicly available on EPA’s website and in the applicable docket on the

Regulations.gov page, subject to confidentiality considerations under TSCA

section 14.

PFAS National Testing Strategy

In the National PFAS Testing Strategy, EPA assigned PFAS into smaller

categories based on similarities in structure, physical-chemical properties,

and existing toxicity data. EPA is issuing test orders for PFAS in specific

categories that lack toxicity data to inform EPA’s understanding of the

potential effects on human health and the environment.

As EPA continues to further develop this strategy, refine its universe and

categorization of PFAS, and consider stakeholder feedback, the agency also

plans to increase the weight it places on the potential for exposures when

identifying specific PFAS that would require testing.

Section 4 Test Orders

Developing Section 4 test orders is a complex and resource-intensive process

involving many scientific and regulatory considerations, as explained in

this Overview of Activities Involved in Issuing a TSCA Section 4 Order. Given

the complexity of the testing requirements, a broad spectrum of experts across

the agency worked to determine testing methodology and needs, as well as

address other details of drafting and issuing an order, such as assessing the

economic burden of an order.

Additionally, one order often applies to multiple companies. EPA must identify

these companies and their associated points of contact. To improve the

transparency of the process, EPA also works to resolve confidential business

information claims that could prevent EPA from publicly connecting the company

to the chemical substance prior to issuing test orders.

View the test order issued today and other Section 4 test orders.

Learn more about the National PFAS Testing Strategy.

