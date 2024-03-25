Close Menu
Trending
lunedì 25 Marzo 2024
Abbonati
Abbonati
Agenparl English

Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

By Nessun commento2 Mins Read
Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 25 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – lun 25 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis [ https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-campbells-meeting-with-lithuanian-foreign-minister-landsbergis/ ] 03/25/2024 06:22 PM EDT
Home [ https://www.state.gov ]Office of the Spokesperson [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-public-diplomacy-and-public-affairs/bureau-of-global-public-affairs/office-of-the-spokesperson/ ]Press Releases [ /press-releases/ ]…Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis hide
Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis
Readout
March 25, 2024
Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell met today with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in Washington.  Deputy Secretary Campbell thanked Foreign Minister Landsbergis for Lithuania’s continued engagement with likeminded democratic partners in the Indo-Pacific.  They also discussed how events in the Indo-Pacific affect the Euro-Atlantic region and elaborated their respective strategies with regard to the People’s Republic of China (PRC).  They affirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.  Finally, Deputy Secretary Campbell highlighted support for Lithuania amid continued coercive measures by the PRC.
Tags
Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-political-affairs/bureau-of-european-and-eurasian-affairs/ ] Deputy Secretary of State [ https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-of-state/ ] Lithuania [ https://www.state.gov/countries-areas/lithuania/ ] Office of the Spokesperson [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-public-diplomacy-and-public-affairs/bureau-of-global-public-affairs/office-of-the-spokesperson/ ] body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]
________________________________________________________________________

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl