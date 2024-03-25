(AGENPARL) - Roma, 25 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – lun 25 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis [ https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-campbells-meeting-with-lithuanian-foreign-minister-landsbergis/ ] 03/25/2024 06:22 PM EDT

Home [ https://www.state.gov ]Office of the Spokesperson [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-public-diplomacy-and-public-affairs/bureau-of-global-public-affairs/office-of-the-spokesperson/ ]Press Releases [ /press-releases/ ]…Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis hide

Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

Readout

March 25, 2024

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell met today with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in Washington. Deputy Secretary Campbell thanked Foreign Minister Landsbergis for Lithuania’s continued engagement with likeminded democratic partners in the Indo-Pacific. They also discussed how events in the Indo-Pacific affect the Euro-Atlantic region and elaborated their respective strategies with regard to the People’s Republic of China (PRC). They affirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Finally, Deputy Secretary Campbell highlighted support for Lithuania amid continued coercive measures by the PRC.

Tags

Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-political-affairs/bureau-of-european-and-eurasian-affairs/ ] Deputy Secretary of State [ https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-of-state/ ] Lithuania [ https://www.state.gov/countries-areas/lithuania/ ] Office of the Spokesperson [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-public-diplomacy-and-public-affairs/bureau-of-global-public-affairs/office-of-the-spokesperson/ ] body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

________________________________________________________________________