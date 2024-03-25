Close Menu
Bangladesh National Day

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 25 Marzo 2024

Bangladesh National Day
Press Statement
March 25, 2024
On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Bangladesh as they celebrate their day of independence on March 26.
The United States is proud to partner with Bangladesh on many of today’s most pressing issues, including combating climate change, advancing economic development, responding to the Rohingya refugee crisis, supporting peacekeeping operations worldwide, and addressing global health challenges.  Our partnership plays an important role in ensuring a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.  As Bangladesh celebrates another year of independence, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening democratic governance and protecting human rights – efforts which will increase Bangladesh’s prosperity.
I extend warm wishes to all Bangladeshis on this special day and look forward to enhancing the partnership and people-to-people ties between our two countries in the year ahead.
