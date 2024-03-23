Close Menu
sabato 23 Marzo 2024
Agenparl English

Terrorist Attack in Moscow

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 23 Marzo 2024

Terrorist Attack in Moscow 03/23/2024 12:18 PM EDT
The Secretary of State
The United States strongly condemns yesterday’s deadly terrorist attack in Moscow. We send our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and all affected by this heinous crime. We condemn terrorism in all its forms and stand in solidarity with the people of Russia in grieving the loss of life from this horrific event.
©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl