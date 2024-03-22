(AGENPARL) - Roma, 22 Marzo 2024

Unjustified Arrests of Venezuelan Democratic Opposition 03/22/2024

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson

The decision by Maduro and his representatives to detain two members of the leading opposition candidate’s campaign and issue warrants for seven others represents a disturbing escalation of repression against Venezuela’s opposition parties. These actions along with the arrest of numerous other opposition and civil society members this year, as well as continued disqualification of candidates, undermine the possibility of competitive elections. We join our international partners and the Venezuelan people in calling for an end to the harassment campaign targeted at Venezuelans engaged in peaceful political activity.

To guarantee a democratic election that meets the expectations of the Venezuelan people, Maduro and his representatives must follow through on the commitments they made in Barbados in October 2023.

We continue to call for the immediate release of all political prisoners and the return of the UN Human Rights Office to Caracas.

We will continue to support Venezuelans’ aspiration for a more democratic, stable, and prosperous Venezuela. We will also work with our partners to uphold the democratic process as it offers the best hope to address Venezuela’s ongoing political, economic, and humanitarian crisis.

