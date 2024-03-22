Public Schedule – March 22, 2024

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 22 Marzo 2024

*_SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN_*

Secretary Blinken is on travel to Austria, Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Israel [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-travel-to-vienna-seoul-and-manila/ ]from March 14-23, 2024.**

*11:15 a.m. LOCAL* Secretary Blinken meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*12:10 p.m. LOCAL* Secretary Blinken meets with members of the Israeli War Cabinet in Tel Aviv, Israel.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*””

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY KURT M. CAMPBELL_**__*

Deputy Secretary Campbell is on travel to Japan and Mongolia [ https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-campbells-trip-to-japan-and-mongolia/ ] from March 19-23, 2024.

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA_*

Deputy Secretary Verma attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.**

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND_*

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BONNIE D. JENKINS_*

Under Secretary Jenkins is on travel to Belgium [ https://www.state.gov/under-secretary-jenkins-travels-to-brussels-2/ ] from March 20-22, 2024.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR PUBLIC DIPLOMACY ELIZABETH M. ALLEN_**__*

*1:30 p.m.* Under Secretary Allen meets with French Director-General of Defense and National Security Stéphane Bouillon at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)***

*2:30 p.m.* Under Secretary Allen meets with students from the National War College at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA_*

Under Secretary Zeya is on travel to the Republic of Korea and Indonesia [ https://www.state.gov/under-secretary-zeyas-travel-to-the-republic-of-korea-and-indonesia/ ] from March 16-22, 2024.**

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONFLICT STABILIZATION OPERATIONS ANNE WITKOWSKY_*

Assistant Secretary Witkowsky is on travel to Mozambique, Kenya, and Ethiopia [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-witkowskys-travel-to-mozambique-ethiopia-and-kenya/ ] from March 17-26, 2024.

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR INTERNATIONAL NARCOTICS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT AFFAIRS TODD D. ROBINSON_*

Assistant Secretary Robinson is on travel to Albania and Kosovo [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-for-international-narcotics-and-law-enforcement-affairs-robinson-travels-to-tirana-albania-and-pristina-kosovo/ ] from March 18-22, 2024.

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR POPULATION, REFUGEES, AND MIGRATION JULIETA VALLS NOYES_*

Assistant Secretary Noyes is on travel to Ethiopia and Chad [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-noyes-travels-to-ethiopia-and-chad/ ] from March 18-23, 2024.

*_BRIEFING SCHEDULE_*

No Department Press Briefing.

