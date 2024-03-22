Public Schedule – March 22, 2024

(AGENPARL) – ven 22 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Office of the Spokesperson
****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***** *
*_SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN_*
Secretary Blinken is on travel to Austria, Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Israel [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-travel-to-vienna-seoul-and-manila/ ]from March 14-23, 2024.**
*11:15 a.m. LOCAL* Secretary Blinken meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel.
*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*
*12:10 p.m. LOCAL* Secretary Blinken meets with members of the Israeli War Cabinet in Tel Aviv, Israel.
*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*””
*_DEPUTY SECRETARY KURT M. CAMPBELL_**__*
Deputy Secretary Campbell is on travel to Japan and Mongolia [ https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-campbells-trip-to-japan-and-mongolia/ ] from March 19-23, 2024.
*_DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA_*
Deputy Secretary Verma attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.**
*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND_*
Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.
*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BONNIE D. JENKINS_*
Under Secretary Jenkins is on travel to Belgium [ https://www.state.gov/under-secretary-jenkins-travels-to-brussels-2/ ] from March 20-22, 2024.
*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR PUBLIC DIPLOMACY ELIZABETH M. ALLEN_**__*
*1:30 p.m.* Under Secretary Allen meets with French Director-General of Defense and National Security Stéphane Bouillon at the Department of State.
*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)***
*2:30 p.m.* Under Secretary Allen meets with students from the National War College at the Department of State.
*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*
*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA_*
Under Secretary Zeya is on travel to the Republic of Korea and Indonesia [ https://www.state.gov/under-secretary-zeyas-travel-to-the-republic-of-korea-and-indonesia/ ] from March 16-22, 2024.**
*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONFLICT STABILIZATION OPERATIONS ANNE WITKOWSKY_*
Assistant Secretary Witkowsky is on travel to Mozambique, Kenya, and Ethiopia [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-witkowskys-travel-to-mozambique-ethiopia-and-kenya/ ] from March 17-26, 2024.
*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR INTERNATIONAL NARCOTICS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT AFFAIRS TODD D. ROBINSON_*
Assistant Secretary Robinson is on travel to Albania and Kosovo [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-for-international-narcotics-and-law-enforcement-affairs-robinson-travels-to-tirana-albania-and-pristina-kosovo/ ] from March 18-22, 2024.
*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR POPULATION, REFUGEES, AND MIGRATION JULIETA VALLS NOYES_*
Assistant Secretary Noyes is on travel to Ethiopia and Chad [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-noyes-travels-to-ethiopia-and-chad/ ] from March 18-23, 2024.
*_BRIEFING SCHEDULE_*
No Department Press Briefing.
