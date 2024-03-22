(AGENPARL) - Roma, 22 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – ven 22 marzo 2024 Issued: Mar 22, 2024 (11:46am EDT)

EPA Region 7 Partners with Jennings, Missouri, to Redevelop West Florissant

Business Corridor

Jennings is one of 10 cities to receive technical assistance through the

Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities Program

Contact Information: Jonathan Klusmeyer, 913-343-2991,

LENEXA, KAN. (MARCH 22, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

(EPA) has announced that 10 communities will receive technical assistance

through the Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities Program.

EPA and these local communities will pursue development strategies that expand

upon existing Brownfields efforts to advance clean air, clean water, equitable

development, and other local goals.

Jennings, Missouri, a city of 13,000 in the St. Louis metropolitan area, is

one of the communities selected to receive technical assistance through the

Building Blocks program. During the roughly eight months of the technical

assistance project, EPA staff and EPA-hired consultants will work with the

community to develop a process and identify next steps for the community to

achieve its goals.

“I am very excited to announce that Jennings, Missouri, will represent

Region 7 as a selectee in this year’s Building Blocks for Sustainable

Communities Program,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister.

“The Building Blocks program has been instrumental in transforming over 200

communities across our nation to improve public health, protect the

environment, expand economic opportunity, and improve the overall quality of

life of community members. I am looking forward to seeing the outcome of our

work with Jennings!”

“Residents often share their memories of what that corridor once was – a

pillar of the community, and a place where residents could get everything they

needed,” said Jennings Economic Development Coordinator Anni Dineen. “This

opportunity will equip us to restore the thriving aspects of the corridor in

an equitable and sustainable way.”

Jennings officials, as outlined in their technical assistance application,

plan to use the technical assistance project to transform the West Florissant

Business Corridor into a safe, walkable, and thriving business district. The

city will convene local, regional, state, and federal organizations to

coordinate efforts to address commercial vacancies in Jennings and rebuild the

corridor to work best for residents and business owners.

Background

EPA’s Office of Community Revitalization selected communities through a

targeted outreach effort, in partnership with EPA’s Office of Brownfields

and Land Revitalization and Regional offices across the U.S. This technical

assistance will help communities:

Ensure that their development decisions address environmental justice concerns

in underserved and overburdened communities.

Preserve their natural resources and community character, while allowing for

economic growth.

Create vibrant, walkable, and revitalized neighborhoods.

In 2024, EPA staff will lead projects in 10 communities, including convening

federal, state, regional, and local partners, and contractor support, for

two-day in-person workshops. The projects will address development-oriented

and equity issues on two topics: Planning for Equitable Development and

Sustainable Strategies for Small Cities and Rural Communities.

“Many communities are looking to grow in ways that create economic

opportunity and enhance quality of life, while also protecting the

environment,” said EPA Associate Administrator for Policy Vicki Arroyo.

“Our Building Blocks program provides assistance with proven development

strategies to help communities plan for a healthier, more vibrant future.”

Since 2011, the Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities Program has

provided assistance to over 200 communities in 47 states. With this

assistance, community groups, local governments, and tribal governments across

the nation have increased their capacity to protect the environment, improve

public health, expand economic opportunity, prepare for the effects of climate

change, and improve overall quality of life.

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

