EPA Region 7 Partners with Jennings, Missouri, to Redevelop West Florissant Business Corridor

EPA Region 7 Partners with Jennings, Missouri, to Redevelop West Florissant
Jennings is one of 10 cities to receive technical assistance through the
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 7 – 11201 Renner Blvd., Lenexa,
KS 66219
Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Nine Tribal Nations
Jennings is one of 10 cities to receive technical assistance through the
Contact Information: Jonathan Klusmeyer, 913-343-2991,
LENEXA, KAN. (MARCH 22, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
(EPA) has announced that 10 communities will receive technical assistance
through the Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities Program.
EPA and these local communities will pursue development strategies that expand
upon existing Brownfields efforts to advance clean air, clean water, equitable
development, and other local goals.
Jennings, Missouri, a city of 13,000 in the St. Louis metropolitan area, is
one of the communities selected to receive technical assistance through the
Building Blocks program. During the roughly eight months of the technical
assistance project, EPA staff and EPA-hired consultants will work with the
community to develop a process and identify next steps for the community to
achieve its goals.
“I am very excited to announce that Jennings, Missouri, will represent
Region 7 as a selectee in this year’s Building Blocks for Sustainable
Communities Program,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister.
“The Building Blocks program has been instrumental in transforming over 200
communities across our nation to improve public health, protect the
environment, expand economic opportunity, and improve the overall quality of
life of community members. I am looking forward to seeing the outcome of our
work with Jennings!”
“Residents often share their memories of what that corridor once was – a
pillar of the community, and a place where residents could get everything they
needed,” said Jennings Economic Development Coordinator Anni Dineen. “This
opportunity will equip us to restore the thriving aspects of the corridor in
an equitable and sustainable way.”
Jennings officials, as outlined in their technical assistance application,
plan to use the technical assistance project to transform the West Florissant
Business Corridor into a safe, walkable, and thriving business district. The
city will convene local, regional, state, and federal organizations to
coordinate efforts to address commercial vacancies in Jennings and rebuild the
corridor to work best for residents and business owners.
Background
EPA’s Office of Community Revitalization selected communities through a
targeted outreach effort, in partnership with EPA’s Office of Brownfields
and Land Revitalization and Regional offices across the U.S. This technical
assistance will help communities:
Ensure that their development decisions address environmental justice concerns
in underserved and overburdened communities.
Preserve their natural resources and community character, while allowing for
economic growth.
Create vibrant, walkable, and revitalized neighborhoods.
In 2024, EPA staff will lead projects in 10 communities, including convening
federal, state, regional, and local partners, and contractor support, for
two-day in-person workshops. The projects will address development-oriented
and equity issues on two topics: Planning for Equitable Development and
Sustainable Strategies for Small Cities and Rural Communities.
“Many communities are looking to grow in ways that create economic
opportunity and enhance quality of life, while also protecting the
environment,” said EPA Associate Administrator for Policy Vicki Arroyo.
“Our Building Blocks program provides assistance with proven development
strategies to help communities plan for a healthier, more vibrant future.”
Since 2011, the Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities Program has
provided assistance to over 200 communities in 47 states. With this
assistance, community groups, local governments, and tribal governments across
the nation have increased their capacity to protect the environment, improve
public health, expand economic opportunity, prepare for the effects of climate
change, and improve overall quality of life.
