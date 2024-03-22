(AGENPARL) – ven 22 marzo 2024 Issued: Mar 22, 2024 (5:26pm EDT)
EPA partners with North Dakota and Wyoming communities to foster equitable,
sustainable development strategies
DENVER – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced
that Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Mandan, North Dakota, will receive technical,
environmentally-focused assistance through the Building Blocks for Sustainable
Communities program.
Together, EPA and these communities will pursue development strategies that
expand upon existing EPA Brownfields revitalization efforts, aiming to advance
clean air, clean water, equitable development and other local goals.
“Many communities are looking to grow in ways that create economic
opportunity and enhance quality of life while protecting the environment,”
said KC Becker, EPA Regional Administrator. “EPA’s Building Blocks program
provides assistance with proven development strategies to help Cheyenne and
Mandan plan for a healthier, more vibrant future.”
EPA’s Office of Community Revitalization selected communities through a
targeted outreach effort in a partnership with the Office of Brownfields and
Land Revitalization and Regional offices across the U.S. This technical
assistance will help communities:
Ensure their development decisions address environmental justice concerns in
underserved and overburdened communities.
Preserve their natural resources and community character, while allowing for
economic growth.
Create vibrant, walkable and revitalized neighborhoods.
Cheyenne will use Building Blocks tools to address urban sprawl, housing
shortages and affordability issues. Cheyenne has experienced steady growth in
recent years and has recently begun to address these issues through proposed
and recently passed code amendments. Cheyenne intends to apply a smart growth
lens to current codes and identify strategies to foster compact, mixed-use
development.
“Our community will address challenges related to stormwater, green space
and transportation options through the Building Blocks process,” said Lonnie
Olson, Cheyenne city planner.
Mandan is bringing together stakeholders to prioritize concerns and elevate
solutions to revitalize an underutilized corridor in town.
“We strive to create a vibrant neighborhood with high-quality residential
units that meet market demands and enhance accessibility for residents,”
said Mandan City Administrator Jim Neubauer. “We will identify stakeholder
concerns and priorities and identify plans to address them.”
In 2024, EPA staff will lead projects in 10 communities nationally, including
convening federal, state, regional and local partners, and contractor support,
for two-day in-person workshops. The projects will address
development-oriented and equity issues on two topics: Planning for Equitable
Development and Sustainable Strategies for Small Cities and Rural
Communities.
Other recipients of the 2024 Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities
Program are:
The Passamaquoddy Tribe of Point Pleasant, Maine
The Akwesasne/St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, N.Y.
The Shinnecock Indian Nation, N.Y.
Austin, Minn.
Manitowoc, Wis.
Jennings, Mo.
Chiloquin, Ore.
Palouse, Wash.
Since 2011, the Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program has
provided assistance to over 200 communities in 47 states. With this
assistance, community groups, local governments and tribal governments across
the nation have increased their capacity to protect the environment, improve
public health, expand economic opportunity, prepare for the effects of climate
change and improve overall quality of life.
Learn more about all 10 recipients at the Building Blocks for Sustainable
Communities program webpage.
