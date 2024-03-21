Close Menu
U.S. Participation in CBSI Technical Working Group Meeting on Maritime Security

Roma, 21 Marzo 2024

Office of the Spokesperson
The United States and CARICOM co-hosted a Maritime Security Technical Working Group meeting under the auspices of the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) [ https://www.state.gov/caribbean-basin-security-initiative/ ] on March 18-19 in Miami, Florida.  U.S. and Caribbean officials convened to discuss how to strengthen regional maritime law enforcement cooperation.  Officials also engaged on individual and collective implementation efforts for the Caribbean Maritime Security Strategy, presented at the meeting by the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS).
The U.S. delegation included representatives from the Department of State, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Justice.
Caribbean participants included security ministry and coast guard representatives from CBSI partner countries (Dominican Republic, Antigua & Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago), Belize, British Virgin Islands, and Cayman Islands.  Additional international organization participants included the Regional Security System, INTERPOL, European Union, and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
The United States and CARICOM IMPACS convened the Maritime Security Technical Working Group as part of a commitment in the *Dialogue Joint Statement* [ https://www.state.gov/joint-statement-of-the-2023-caribbean-u-s-high-level-security-cooperation-dialogue/ ] of the *Eleventh Caribbean-U.S. Security Cooperation Dialogue* [ https://www.state.gov/eleventh-high-level-caribbean-u-s-security-cooperation-dialogue-advancing-the-safety-and-security-of-our-citizens/ ], hosted by Saint Lucia in November 2023.
