Sanctions on Nicaragua’s Attorney General

The United States is designating Nicaragua’s Attorney General Wendy Carolina Morales Urbina for her role in supporting the ruthless oppression of peaceful opposition members in Nicaragua by President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo.

As Attorney General, Morales Urbina silenced opposition voices, and seized the property of over 300 Nicaraguans. She supported Ortega’s move to strip exiled political prisoners of their citizenship. She is responsible for the arbitrary shuttering of over 3,500 civil society organizations, including over 250 evangelical groups. Morales Urbina took part in the Ortega-Murillo regime’s baseless attacks on religious institutions, which included false charges and unjust detentions of religious leaders. We reaffirm our commitment to promote accountability for the malign conduct of the Nicaraguan regime and its collaborators.

“The Department of the Treasury is imposing sanctions pursuant to Executive Order 13851. For more information on this designation, see Treasury’s “”press release” [ https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy2200 ]”.”

