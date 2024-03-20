Close Menu
Imposing Sanctions on Networks Supporting Iran’s Ballistic Missile, Defense, and Nuclear Programs

By Nessun commento2 Mins Read
Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 20 Marzo 2024

Imposing Sanctions on Networks Supporting Iran’s Ballistic Missile, Defense, and Nuclear Programs [ https://www.state.gov/imposing-sanctions-on-networks-supporting-irans-ballistic-missile-defense-and-nuclear-programs/ ] 03/20/2024 04:34 PM EDT
Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson
The United States is today imposing sanctions on procurement networks based in Iran, Türkiye, Oman, and Germany that have acquired goods for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force Self Sufficiency Jihad Organization, Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company, and other U.S.-sanctioned entities that are part of Iran’s military-industrial base.  Today’s designations follow previous U.S. designations of individuals and entities linked to the IRGC, MODAFL, and their subsidiaries’ ballistic missile production and other activities on behalf of Iran’s defense industrial base.
The United States is committed to using all available tools to expose and disrupt the networks supporting Iran’s reckless proliferation of weapons that destabilizes the Middle East and enables Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine.
“The Department of the Treasury’s actions were taken pursuant to Executive Order 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction, and their means of delivery, and their supporters. For more information on today’s action, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release “”https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-rleases/jy2194&#8221; [ https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-rleases/jy2194 ]
