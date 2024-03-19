Close Menu
Post-presser links from Virtual Press Conference on SAGE meeting outcomes, 19 March 2024

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 19 Marzo 2024

Tuesday, 19 March 2024
Post-Presser Links
Virtual Press Conference on the outcomes of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) meeting
Major recommendations from the  Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization [https://www.who.int/groups/strategic-advisory-group-of-experts-on-immunization] (SAGE) biannual meeting held 11-14 March were highlighted today in a press briefing by Dr Hanna Nohynek, Chair, SAGE, Dr Kate O’Brien, Director, Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, WHO, and Dr Joachim Hombach, Senior Health Advisor, WHO and Executive Secretary, SAGE. The group of experts discussed recommendations on strategies and use of a range of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases including mpox, polio and hepatitis E.
Audio and video of the press conference is available here:
Audio listen and download: [https://who.canto.global/b/Q7OL4]
Video download: [https://who.canto.global/b/J1JDL]
Web link if needed: [https://terrance.who.int/mediacentre/presser/WHO-AUDIO_Press_Conference_19MAR2024.mp3]
Highlights from the meeting include a report from the Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals; regional reports; The Immunization Agenda 2030, including the Big Catch-up; Poliomyelitis; Hepatitis E; COVID-19; Mpox; Immune correlates, and Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The full report of the meeting will be published in the Weekly Epidemiological Record on 31 May 2024.
LINK: Highlights from the Meeting of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization, 11-13 March 2024 (who.int) [https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/highlights-from-the-meeting-of-the-strategic-advisory-group-of-experts-(sage)-on-immunization–11-13-march-2024]
Related links: Vaccines and immunization (who.int) [https://www.who.int/health-topics/vaccines-and-immunization#tab=tab_1]
Vaccine-preventable diseases including pipeline vaccines: Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals (who.int) [https://www.who.int/teams/immunization-vaccines-and-biologicals/diseases]
Message by the Director of the Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals at WHO – [https://www.who.int/news/item/08-03-2024-message-by-the-director-of-the-department-of-immunization–vaccines-and-biologicals-at-who—february-2024]
Media contacts:

