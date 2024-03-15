Close Menu
Trending
venerdì 15 Marzo 2024
Abbonati
Abbonati
Agenparl English

WHO’s Science in 5: Disease X

By Nessun commento1 Min Read

(AGENPARL) – ven 15 marzo 2024 No images? Click here https://hq_worldhealthorganizationdepartmentofcommunications.cmail20.com/t/d-e-ezlldl-iitylyihjr-k/
Friday, 15 March 2024
MEDIA ADVISORY
WHO’s Science in 5: Disease X
How are scientists working to prevent the next pandemic? What do countries need to do to prepare?
Ana Maria Henao-Restrepo outlines the R&D needs that the world needs to pay attention to now to prevent and prepare for the next pandemic.
Closed Captioning is available for Science in 5 in several languages on YouTube.
YouTube: [https://youtu.be/bQ_AvcTP5u0]Podcasts available on your preferred platforms: [https://lnk.to/science-in-5]Playlist: [https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9S6xGsoqIBXRQzSDOfFb13iPrbL8fgy1]Transcripts, podcast: https://www.who.int/podcasts/series/science-in-5. [https://www.who.int/podcasts/series/science-in-5]Broadcast quality files: [https://who.canto.global/b/R6HT6]
Thank you for amplifying through your networks.
More information: https://www.who.int/podcasts/series/science-in-5. [https://www.who.int/podcasts/series/science-in-5]

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl