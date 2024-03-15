(AGENPARL) – ven 15 marzo 2024 No images? Click here https://hq_worldhealthorganizationdepartmentofcommunications.cmail20.com/t/d-e-ezlldl-iitylyihjr-k/

Friday, 15 March 2024

MEDIA ADVISORY

WHO’s Science in 5: Disease X

How are scientists working to prevent the next pandemic? What do countries need to do to prepare?

Ana Maria Henao-Restrepo outlines the R&D needs that the world needs to pay attention to now to prevent and prepare for the next pandemic.

Closed Captioning is available for Science in 5 in several languages on YouTube.

