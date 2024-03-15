(AGENPARL) – ven 15 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Special Envoy on North Korean Human Rights Issues Turner’s Travel to Switzerland and the United Kingdom

Media Note

March 15, 2024

Special Envoy on North Korean Human Rights Issues Julie Turner will travel to Geneva, Switzerland, and London, UK, from March 17-21, 2024, to advance cooperation on human rights in the DPRK.

In Geneva, Special Envoy Turner will participate in events associated with the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC), underscoring the United States’ commitment to shedding light on the DPRK’s ongoing human rights violations and abuses. Across a series of meetings with senior UN officials, resident diplomats, and civil society groups, Special Envoy Turner will discuss forced repatriations of North Koreans, disability rights, and opportunities to advance North Korean human rights issues 10 years after the release of the UN Commission of Inquiry Report.

In London, Special Envoy Turner will meet senior UK government officials, civil society and business leaders, and members of the North Korean escapee community to identify avenues for cooperation on North Korean human rights issues, including forced labor in the seafood industry.

