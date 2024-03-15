Close Menu
Trending
venerdì 15 Marzo 2024
Abbonati
Abbonati
Agenparl English

MEDIA ADVISORY: World TB Day Press Conference, Monday, 18 March 2024 at 15:00 CET

By Nessun commento2 Mins Read

(AGENPARL) – ven 15 marzo 2024 No images? Click here https://hq_worldhealthorganizationdepartmentofcommunications.cmail20.com/t/d-e-efhho-iitylyihjr-u/
Friday, 15 March 2024
MEDIA ADVISORY
Virtual press conference on
World TB Day
When: Monday, 18 March 2024 at 15:00/3pm CET/GMT +1
Subject: World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is observed on 24 March each year to raise awareness and understanding about one of the world’s top infectious killers and catalyze action to address its devastating health, social, and economic impact around the world. The spotlight this year, under the theme ‘Yes! We can end TB!’ – conveys a message of hope – that getting back-on-track to turn the tide against the TB epidemic is possible through high level leadership, increased investments, faster uptake of new WHO recommendations, adoption of innovations, accelerated action, and multisectoral collaboration. Following the commitments made by Heads of State at the UN High Level Meeting in 2023 to accelerate progress to end TB, this year’s focus shifts to turning these commitments into tangible actions.
At the press briefing, WHO will release a new investment case on TB screening and prevention to help countries reach the UN target on scaling up access to TB preventive treatment. Increased access to TB preventive treatment and screening services for TB disease creates efficiencies and can lead to massive health and financial gains.
TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious killers causing 1.3 million deaths each year and affecting millions more, with enormous impacts on families and communities. Drug resistant TB is a pressing public health concern. Only about 2 in 5 people with drug resistant TB access care.
More information and communications material can be found at this link:
[https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-tb-day/2024]
Speakers:
Dr Tereza KASAEVA – Director, Global Tuberculosis Programme, World Health OrganizationDr Saskia DEN BOON – Technical Officer – Prevention, Diagnosis, Treatment, Care and Innovation Unit, Global TB Programme, WHOMs Ashna ASHESH, TB Survivor, and public health professional and representative of WHO Civil Society Taskforce on TB
Dial-In:
Password: id!9*TtS
Telephone:
Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
International numbers available: [https://who.zoom.us/u/av6RbLV6Q]
Join by SIP
Media contact:

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl