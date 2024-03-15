Close Menu
venerdì 15 Marzo 2024
Agenparl English

Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Participation at CERAWeek

Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Participation at CERAWeek
Media Note
March 15, 2024
Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt will lead the Department of State delegation to CERAWeek, the world’s largest energy gathering, March 18-21 in Houston. The delegation will meet with American private sector and government counterparts and speak on panels covering topics including U.S. support for Ukraine, global energy security, diversification of critical mineral supply chains, and U.S. efforts to promote increased energy access and decarbonization in the energy sector.  On March 20, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will also meet India’s Consul General in Houston and speak to the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) about his recent travel to India and opportunities for U.S. and Indian companies in clean energy in both countries.   
At CERAWeek, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will speak on critical aspects of U.S. energy diplomacy, including the United States’ efforts to support Ukraine and its energy sector, critical minerals, and energy security and decarbonization efforts in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Central Asia.  Assistant Secretary Pyatt and the ENR delegation will also meet with government and private sector counterparts to discuss ensuring diversified and resilient supply chains for the energy transition, Russia energy sanctions and the oil price cap, and increasing women’s participation in the energy sector. 
CERAWeek is an annual conference convening key global actors from across the global energy sector, including government and the private sector.  
Bureau of Energy Resources [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-economic-growth-energy-and-the-environment/bureau-of-energy-resources/ ] Energy [ https://www.state.gov/policy-issues/energy/ ] Office of the Spokesperson [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-public-diplomacy-and-public-affairs/bureau-of-global-public-affairs/office-of-the-spokesperson/ ] Official Domestic Travel [ https://www.state.gov/subjects/official-domestic-travel/ ] Texas [ https://www.state.gov/states/texas/ ]
